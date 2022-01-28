Keenan, Myer Score as Toledo Stops Indy, 3-1, on the Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Conlan Keenan netted two first period goals, Gordi Myer added an empty netter, and Max Milosek stopped 35 shots as the Toledo Walleye skated past the Indy Fuel, 3-1, for their fifth straight win.

Keenan netted his first goal just 29 seconds in, and the Walleye never looked back, leading for the remainder of the contest as they picked up their 25th victory of the season in Indianapolis. The Walleye are a perfect 5-0 against the Fuel this season, including 2-0 on the road.

The Walleye picked up right where they left off from Sunday's last second victory against the Fort Wayne Komets, scoring just 29 seconds after puck drop to take the 1-0 lead. The goal came courtesy of Conlan Keenan with assists from Mitchell Heard and Brett Boeing. Heard and Boeing extended their team-leading point streaks to five games with the helpers.

Keenan added a second goal just before the 15-minute mark in the opening frame. Butrus Ghafari dished the puck to Gordi Myer, who passed the puck in front of the net for Keenan, who found the back of the net to extend the lead. The forward has nine goals so far this season.

The Fish ended the first period with the 2-0 advantage, outshooting Indy, 10-9. Neither team picked up a penalty in the opening frame.

The Walleye and Fuel combined for 14 shots in the second period, with the Fuel earning the lone goal in the frame just after the game's midway point. Jacob LeGuerrier received a cross-checking penalty with 8:20 gone, and Karl El-Mir found the back of the net with 18 seconds left in the Toledo power play to cut into the Walleye lead with the shorthanded tally. Brycen Martin picked up the assist.

The Fuel pummeled Max Milosek with 19 shots in the third period, looking to tie the game at two goals apiece, but the Walleye goaltender turned every shot aside, including a try from Spencer Watson with 48 seconds left that would have tied the game. Mitchell Heard and Cole Fraser dished the puck to Gordi Myer, who sent the puck the other way from the defensive zone and scored on the empty net to seal Toledo's 3-1 victory. The Fish secured their fifth straight win, improving to 13-6-1 on the road.

The Fuel outshot the Walleye, 36-23, on the night, taking 19 shots to Toledo's seven in the final period. Each team earned one power play opportunity but could not convert with the man advantage. Indy netted a shorthanded goal for their lone score in the second period.

Max Milosek was nearly perfect for the Fish, stopping 35-of-36 shots in his sixth win in net for the Walleye. Michael Lackey took the loss for the Fuel, making 20 saves while allowing two goals in 59:23 in net for Indy.

What's Next:

The Walleye return home tomorrow night to face the Wheeling Nailers for the first time since Dec. 4. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is set for 7:15 p.m.

Three Stars:

Toledo - Conlan Keenan (two goals)

Toledo - Max Milosek (W, 35 saves)

Indy - Karl El-Mir (shorthanded goal)

