Lou Ferrigno to Make Special Appearance on Scout Night

January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, excited to announce that Lou Ferrigno will be a special guest for Scout Night on Friday, March 4 when the Thunder host the Kansas City Mavericks at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ferrigno will drop the ceremonial faceoff before the game. On his behalf, one lucky fan can win a family four pack to the ICT Comic Con and an autographed picture of Ferrigno for the winner of an intermission contest that night.

Best known for being The Incredible Hulk, Ferrigno will be in Wichita headlining the ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo on Saturday, March 5 and 6 at Century II, Exhibition Hall. He will be joining Superman Dean Cain and WWE's Jerry 'The King' Lawler and many more as special guests at ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo.

Ferrigno is also well known for his roles in Hercules, Pumping Iron and The Seven Magnificent Gladiators. He has also made appearances on TV in series such as The King of Queens, The Fall Guy, Matt Houston, Night Court and many more. Ferrigno is also a world famous bodybuilder having won the IFBB Mr. Universe title two consecutive years in a row (1973 and 1974).

Scout Night, which is presented by The Boy Scouts Of America - Quivira Council, returns this season on Friday, March 4. Scouts can stay after the game for a Scout Night Sleepover at the arena. Boy Scouts that are interested in participating can get more information and buy tickets.

Wichita returns to action on Saturday, January 29 to host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

