Fuel Trade Vorobei to Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Friday that they have traded defensemen Pavel Vorobei to the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for cash considerations. Additionally, the Fuel have released goaltender Thomas Sigouin from his standard player contract.

Vorobei, 24, joined the Fuel in early December via a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears. The Minsk, Belarus native skated in six games for the Fuel and tallied one assist. Appearing in a total of 10 games this season between the Solar Bears and Fuel, Vorobei has tallied two assists and two penalty minutes.

Spending the last four seasons overseas, Vorobei has 118 KHL games under his belt with Kunlun Red Star, Sibir Novosibirsk and Vityaz Podolsk. Following the 2016-16 and 2017-18 seasons, Vorobei suited up for the Belarus National team during the IIHF World Championships.

