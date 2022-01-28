Early Pair of Goals Hand Walleye Win over the Fuel

January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the first of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Giving up two goals in the first period to the Walleye, the Fuel would only score one goal throughout 60 minutes and eventually fall 3-1.

Scoring :29 seconds into the game, Toledo's Conlan Keenan received a cross-ice pass from Mitchell Heard and tapped it past a sprawling Michael Lackey. Scoring on an odd-man rush, Keenan tallied his second goal of the game when he one-timed a pass from Gordi Myer.

Although failing to score on the man advantage to start the period, the Fuel would be the first team to get on the board in the middle stanza. Getting loose behind the Walleye defense while shorthanded Karl El-Mir wristed a puck over the shoulder of goaltender Max Milosek. Both teams would trade chances throughout the remainder of the period but Indy would eventually go into the room trailing 2-1.

Throughout the first half of the third the Fuel would outshoot the Walleye 9-2 but Milosek would hold them at bay. Indy would continue to put a barrage of shots on Milosek but he continued to turn aside everything that was thrown at him. Myer would put away the empty netter from his own defensive zone to give the Walleye a 3-1 lead with under a minute to go.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.