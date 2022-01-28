Early Pair of Goals Hand Walleye Win over the Fuel
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the first of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Giving up two goals in the first period to the Walleye, the Fuel would only score one goal throughout 60 minutes and eventually fall 3-1.
Scoring :29 seconds into the game, Toledo's Conlan Keenan received a cross-ice pass from Mitchell Heard and tapped it past a sprawling Michael Lackey. Scoring on an odd-man rush, Keenan tallied his second goal of the game when he one-timed a pass from Gordi Myer.
Although failing to score on the man advantage to start the period, the Fuel would be the first team to get on the board in the middle stanza. Getting loose behind the Walleye defense while shorthanded Karl El-Mir wristed a puck over the shoulder of goaltender Max Milosek. Both teams would trade chances throughout the remainder of the period but Indy would eventually go into the room trailing 2-1.
Throughout the first half of the third the Fuel would outshoot the Walleye 9-2 but Milosek would hold them at bay. Indy would continue to put a barrage of shots on Milosek but he continued to turn aside everything that was thrown at him. Myer would put away the empty netter from his own defensive zone to give the Walleye a 3-1 lead with under a minute to go.
