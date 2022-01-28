Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades

January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (11-15-3-3) vs. Florida Everblades (21-11-3-3)

January 28, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #33

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (15)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Shane Gustafson (87)

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3G7pd3t

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

EVERBLADES SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (1-3-0-0) Home: (1-3-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 15, 2022 Greenville 3 vs Florida 1

Next Meeting:

January 29, 2022 Greenville vs Florida

QUICK BITS

STINGING THE RAYS:

The Swamp Rabbits cruised past the Stingrays on Wednesday with a decisive 7-2 victory. It all started in the 1st Period when Ayden MacDonald sniped his first career goal at the 10:54 mark. Ben Freeman scored the second goal at 14:46, followed by Macdonald at 16:42 and Anthony Beauchamp at 17:10. Despite being outshot, 13-12 in the first period, the Bits carried a 4-0 lead into the middle period. At 6:17 in the 2nd Shawn Cameron decided to get in on the action, scoring his first goal of the season on a backside feed from Brett Kemp. Kemp followed that up by stealing the puck from a South Carolina Skater and taking it all the way in by himself, making it a 6-0 game with 1:28 left in the 2nd. The Stingrays ended the Greenville goal streak scoring two in under a minute at 5:13 and 6:05. Anthony Rinaldi fed MacDonald with 4:04 left in the game and he buried it in the twine, his first career hat trick. .

SCOUTING THE BLADES:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Florida Everblades for three more games this weekend. Florida holds a 21-11-3-3 record, outscoring opponents 130-97. Florida's leading scorer is Blake Winiecki who has recorded 45 points in 34 games (19G 26A). Winiecki is currently on a seven-game point streak, scoring 11 points in that time (5g, 6a). Parker Gahagen and Thomas Vomacka have seen most of the action in net for the Everblades, playing 13 and 12 games respectively. Gahagen holds a 7-4-1-1 record, 2.41 GAA and .908 SV%. Vomacka holds a 5-3-1-2 record, 2.90 GAA and .907 SV%. Cam Johnson, recently returned from the AHL, posts a 7-3-1-0 record, 2.10 GAA and .912 SV%.

FIRST FOR EVERYTHING:

Ayden Macdonald dazzled the Greenville crowd Wednesday night, doing everything he could to be first at everything. In the first period Macdonald scored his first career goal, and his second career goal; marking his first multi-point game. With four other Swamp Rabbit goals, MacDonald really wanted to make sure he was the first star of the game so he buried one more puck in the net, recording his first career hat trick. First goal, first multi-point game, first hat trick, first star.

CAMERAS ON CAMERON:

Shawn Cameron helped out teammate Ben Freeman, getting an assist on his goal to make it 2-0. 2:24 later Cameron decided it was time for the first goal of his season, scoring on a backside feed from Brett Kemp that left the Stingrays players spinning. Cameron has a goal and four assists in 25 games this season.

THE RIGHT PIECES:

Anthony Rinaldi, Ayden MacDonald, and Austin Eastman are seemingly meant to play together after the line provided 8 total points of offsense in Wednesday's game. MacDonald's hat-trick was paired with a trio of helpers by Eastman and a pair of assists by Rinaldi.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Bits travel to Norfolk in one week to face the 12-19-1-1 Admirals. Norfolk has won just two of the last 10 games. Due to issues at their home arena however, the Admirals have not played since January 16th. Alex Tonge is the leading scorer with 28 points in 28 games (14g, 14a). Beck Warm has been the primary netminder for the Admirals and holds a 6-9-01 record, his last win came on New Year's Day.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.