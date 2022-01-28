Watts Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita

January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Brayden Watts has been released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to Wichita.

Watts, 22, appeared in three games for the Condors. The Bakersfield, California native became the first homegrown product to dress in a Condors uniform in franchise history.

The second-year pro leads the Thunder in assists (26) and points (33). He is also tied for second in the ECHL in assists.

Prior to turning pro, Watts played a five-year career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. In 2019-20, he registered 61 points (29g-32a) in 61 games for Prince Albert. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g-93a) in 315 games during his junior career.

Wichita returns to action on Saturday night to host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday night is T-Dog's Birthday, presented by Sonic Drive-In, Jump Start, Burns & McDonnell and Home Health and Hospice of Kansas. Join us as we celebrate T-Dog's birthday with all his mascot friends, who will play a game of broomball during the first intermission.

Saturday night is also Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita. During the first intermission, stay as we cheer on our furry friends for a race on the ice.

The team will be wearing a special Wichita Wind-themed uniform. Fans can bid online on the DASH Auction Platform, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 23.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.