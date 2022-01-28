Dallas Stars Assign Defenseman Dawson Barteaux to Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been assigned by the Dallas Stars to return to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Barteaux, 22, played 10 games with AHL Texas during his second stint with the team in his career and first of the 2021-22 regular season. The Foxwarren, Man. native opened the season with the Steelheads, posting three assists in five games with one assist on the power play. In 35 career AHL games over two seasons, he owns four points (2-2-4) following his professional debut on Feb. 5, 2021 against the Iowa Wild.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Winnipeg Ice, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, totaling 93 points (20-73-93) through 236 games and served as Captain of Red Deer during the 2019-20 season. Barteaux finished atop Winnipeg defensemen in 2019-20 while also leading Red Deer defense in scoring in both the 2018-19 and 2017-18 season. He was selected 168th overall (6th Round) by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads continue their three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena.

