Americans Announce Several Transactions

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), made several transactions late Thursday afternoon that will impact tonight's game against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Charlotte Checkers (AHL) released Spencer Asuchak late yesterday afternoon. He will be back in the Americans lineup tonight against Newfoundland. In four games with the Checkers, he had no points and two penalty minutes.

The Americans also put forwards Chad Butcher and Gavin Gould on injured reserve. Butcher suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday night's game against Rapid City. Ben Owen was placed on reserve.

The Americans host the Newfoundland Growlers this weekend with games tonight, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Saturday night is Star Wars Night in Allen. Tickets are going fast. Call 972-912-1000 for seats. Sunday morning it's the return of the Americans College Classic with SMU facing North Texas at 10:30 am, followed by the Americans and Growlers at 2:05 pm.

