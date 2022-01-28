Three Goal Period Dooms Blades in 4-3 Loss
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Swamp Rabbits came from two goals behind on Friday night to sneak past the Everblades 4-3 in the opener of a three-game series at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Everblades went onto the power-play just 40 seconds into the game and took full advantage with a Nathan Perkovich unassisted goal along the crease at 1:01. Anthony Rinaldi put Greenville on the board 5:36 into the game with help from Austin Eastman and Ayden MacDonald. With 2:25 on the clock, Peterson lit the lamp for the fourth time in as many games with a power-play tally to push the Everblades in front 2-1 at the first intermission.
Joe Pendenza struck gold for the lone goal of the second period, cashing in on a shorthanded breakaway at the 3:08 mark. The Blades retained the 3-1 advantage after two full periods while owning a 22-21 edge in shots on net.
Greenville took over in the third period with a pair of goals from Nikita Pavylchev (4:41 and 15:19) before Brett Kemp netted the game winner for the Swamp Rabbits with 1:42 to go in the game. The shocking result saw the Everblades move to 21-12-3-3 this season as Greenville's win improved their record to 12-15-3-3.
The Everblades and Swamp Rabbits will play the middle game of their 3-in-3 series tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm and the game will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.
The next home game for the Blades will take place on Saturday, February 5 when the Orlando Solar Bears come to Estero for Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream at Hertz Arena. Be one of the first people here to secure your Everblades beach bag as a giveaway! Every Saturday night Blades home game starts with a tailgate, and live music will be performed by James Prather from 5-7 pm!
