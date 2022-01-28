Langan Lifts Solar Bears Past Grizzlies in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dylan Fitze scored twice in regulation and Tristin Langan finished off the night in sudden-death with his third career overtime-winner as the Orlando Solar Bears (20-15-2-0) held off a furious comeback from the Utah Grizzlies (25-13-2-1) with a 4-3 overtime victory on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Luke Boka was initially credited with the opening goal midway through the first period, but Fitze was later awarded the tally after the puck was determined to have banked in off of a Utah player past Peyton Jones.

Hunter Fejes then scored to make it 2-0, before Fitze netted his second of the evening when he corralled a loose puck just inside the blue line and snapped a shot past Jones' glove.

The Grizzlies stormed back, however, as Quinn Ryan and Brian Bowen scored in the second period, and Bowen deflected the tying score with 41 seconds left in regulation with Jones pulled for an extra skater.

With the game tied at the end of 60 minutes, Brad Barone sent a pass into neutral territory to Luke McInnis, who brought the puck up the left wing and dished a pass to Langan in the slot, who fired a shot through the legs of Jones to win the game.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (6) at 8:51. Assisted by Kevin Lohan and Fabrizio Ricci.

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (7) at 12:40. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Michael Brodzinski.

ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (7) at 16:46.

SHOTS: ORL 11, UTA 8

2nd Period

UTA Goal: Quinn Ryan (10) at 12:52. Assisted by Andrew Nielsen and Gehrett Sargis.

UTA Goal: Brian Bowen (13) [PP] at 15:50. Assisted by Christian Simeone and Andrew Nielsen.

SHOTS: ORL 12, UTA 11

3rd Period

UTA Goal: Brian Bowen (14) at 19:19. Assisted by Luke Martin and Trey Bradley.

SHOTS: ORL 10, UTA 6

Overtime

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (8) at 3:06. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Brad Barone.

SHOTS: ORL 1, UTA 2

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 24-for-27

UTA: Peyton Jones, 30-for-34

NOTABLES:

Langan's goal tied Mickey Lang for the most overtime goals in team history; the goal was also Langan's 49th career goal with Orlando, placing him two behind Eric Faille (51) for second place in team history.

Fitze had his second multi-goal game of the season, tied for the team lead.

Fejes led Orlando with seven shots on goal.

Barone picked up the win against his former club, giving him 13 on the season.

Chad Duchesne skated in his 300th professional game.

The last two home games for the Solar Bears have gone to overtime; Orlando is now 3-1 in overtime games on home ice this season.

Orlando improved to 6-0-0-0 at home when leading after two periods.

The Solar Bears improved to 15-1-0-0 when scoring first.

