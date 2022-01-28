ECHL Transactions - January 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 28, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Thomas Sigouin, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Trey Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Kyle Thacker, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Greg Ozubko, G added as EBUG

Add Tyler Parks, G signed contract (released from AHL SPC)

Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Rochester

Cincinnati:

Add Angus Redmond, G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Josh Burnside, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Jackson Leef, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Brendan Bonello, G placed on reserve

Delete Scott Kirton, F traded to Newfoundland

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D traded to Greenville [1/26]

Florida:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Fort Wayne:

Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Frederic Letourneau, F placed on reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G traded to Cincinnati [1/26]

Delete Josh Burnside, D traded to Cincinnati [1/26]

Delete Jackson Leef, F traded to Cincinnati [1/26]

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Add Kirill Chayka, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D traded to Jacksonville

Iowa:

Add Ryan Kuffner, F activated from reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Stephen Alvo, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Scott Kirton, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Evan Neugold, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Taylor Egan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Menton, F/D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matthew Hobbs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ben Finkelstein, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Marcus Power, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Norfolk:

Add Noah Corson, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Tristin Langan, F loaned to Manitoba

Delete Ian Parker, F traded to Toledo

Reading:

Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Gordi Myer, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Steve Oleksy, D team suspension lifted

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Delete Steve Oleksy, D traded to Orlando

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Dylan Labbe, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Ducharme, F activated from reserve

Delete Danick Malouin, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cameron Hough, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F returned from loan to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Peressini, G traded to Allen

