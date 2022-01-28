ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 28, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Thomas Sigouin, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Trey Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Delete Kyle Thacker, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Greg Ozubko, G added as EBUG
Add Tyler Parks, G signed contract (released from AHL SPC)
Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Rochester
Cincinnati:
Add Angus Redmond, G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Josh Burnside, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Jackson Leef, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Brendan Bonello, G placed on reserve
Delete Scott Kirton, F traded to Newfoundland
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D traded to Greenville [1/26]
Florida:
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Fort Wayne:
Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Frederic Letourneau, F placed on reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G traded to Cincinnati [1/26]
Delete Josh Burnside, D traded to Cincinnati [1/26]
Delete Jackson Leef, F traded to Cincinnati [1/26]
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Add Kirill Chayka, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D traded to Jacksonville
Iowa:
Add Ryan Kuffner, F activated from reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Stephen Alvo, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Scott Kirton, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Evan Neugold, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Taylor Egan, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Menton, F/D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matthew Hobbs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ben Finkelstein, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Marcus Power, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Norfolk:
Add Noah Corson, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Tristin Langan, F loaned to Manitoba
Delete Ian Parker, F traded to Toledo
Reading:
Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Gordi Myer, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Steve Oleksy, D team suspension lifted
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Delete Steve Oleksy, D traded to Orlando
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Dylan Labbe, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Ducharme, F activated from reserve
Delete Danick Malouin, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Cameron Hough, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F returned from loan to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Peressini, G traded to Allen
