Game Day Preview: Growlers Land in Texas

January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne(Allen Americans)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to end their four-game losing streak tonight as they host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:05 pm. The Americans are coming off a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night. The Americans are currently sixth overall in the Mountain Division with a 0.485 winning percentage. Tonight's opponent Newfoundland is currently first overall in the North Division. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, January 29th vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 pm TICKETS

Streak at Four: The Allen Americans dropped their fourth in a row on Wednesday night 3-2 to the Rapid City Rush. The Americans trailed 3-1 late in the third period when Branden Troock scored his 12th of the season with three and a half minutes to go to cut the lead to one. The Americans had several chances to tie the game in the final minute but fell a little short as the Rush held on for the victory, Tyler Poulsen was the best player on the ice scoring a goal, winning a fight, and delivering the Caliber Collision Hit of the Game. Poulsen was voted the game's first star. Hayden Lavigne suffered his fourth straight loss. The Americans streak of powerplay goals scored ended at three games.

Americans Yield Another Shorty: Gabe Chabot of the Rapid City Rush scored shorthanded on Wednesday night, his 10th of the season. It was the third straight game the Americans have given up a shorthanded goal. The Americans lead the league in shorthanded goals allowed with 15, in 34 games this season.

Asuchak Returns from Charlotte: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak was released from his Player Tryout with the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday. In four games with Charlotte this season, he had no points, with one shot on goal and two penalty minutes. Nolan Kneen has played in six games for the Checkers since being loaned by Allen and has four points (1 goal and 3 assists).

Olynek Makes His Allen Debut: The Americans signed forward Kolten Olynek from the University of Western Ontario on Tuesday. In six games this season he had seven points. He played in his first game with the Americans on Wednesday night and had no points in 18 minutes of action.

Butcher Injured: Chad Butcher suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday against Rapid City. He was placed on IR on Thursday

Comparing Allen and Newfoundland:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-7-2-0

Away: 8-8-2-1

Overall: 14-15-4-1

Last 10: 2-6-1-1

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (17) Chad Costello

Assists: (25) Chad Costello

Points: (42) Chad Costello

+/-: (+11) Kris Myllari

PIM: (66) Dawson Butt

Newfoundland Growlers:

Home: 6-5-1-0

Road: 11-2-1-0

Overall: 17-7-2-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Newfoundland Growlers Team Leaders:

Goals: (12) Zach O'Brien

Assists: (19) Zach O'Brien

Points: (31) Zach O'Brien

+/-: (+11) Orrin Centazzo

PIM: (52) James Melindy

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.