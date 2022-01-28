Game Day Preview: Growlers Land in Texas
January 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to end their four-game losing streak tonight as they host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:05 pm. The Americans are coming off a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night. The Americans are currently sixth overall in the Mountain Division with a 0.485 winning percentage. Tonight's opponent Newfoundland is currently first overall in the North Division. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:
Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Saturday, January 29th vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 pm TICKETS
Streak at Four: The Allen Americans dropped their fourth in a row on Wednesday night 3-2 to the Rapid City Rush. The Americans trailed 3-1 late in the third period when Branden Troock scored his 12th of the season with three and a half minutes to go to cut the lead to one. The Americans had several chances to tie the game in the final minute but fell a little short as the Rush held on for the victory, Tyler Poulsen was the best player on the ice scoring a goal, winning a fight, and delivering the Caliber Collision Hit of the Game. Poulsen was voted the game's first star. Hayden Lavigne suffered his fourth straight loss. The Americans streak of powerplay goals scored ended at three games.
Americans Yield Another Shorty: Gabe Chabot of the Rapid City Rush scored shorthanded on Wednesday night, his 10th of the season. It was the third straight game the Americans have given up a shorthanded goal. The Americans lead the league in shorthanded goals allowed with 15, in 34 games this season.
Asuchak Returns from Charlotte: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak was released from his Player Tryout with the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday. In four games with Charlotte this season, he had no points, with one shot on goal and two penalty minutes. Nolan Kneen has played in six games for the Checkers since being loaned by Allen and has four points (1 goal and 3 assists).
Olynek Makes His Allen Debut: The Americans signed forward Kolten Olynek from the University of Western Ontario on Tuesday. In six games this season he had seven points. He played in his first game with the Americans on Wednesday night and had no points in 18 minutes of action.
Butcher Injured: Chad Butcher suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday against Rapid City. He was placed on IR on Thursday
Comparing Allen and Newfoundland:
Allen Americans:
Home: 6-7-2-0
Away: 8-8-2-1
Overall: 14-15-4-1
Last 10: 2-6-1-1
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Goals: (17) Chad Costello
Assists: (25) Chad Costello
Points: (42) Chad Costello
+/-: (+11) Kris Myllari
PIM: (66) Dawson Butt
Newfoundland Growlers:
Home: 6-5-1-0
Road: 11-2-1-0
Overall: 17-7-2-0
Last 10: 3-5-2-0
Newfoundland Growlers Team Leaders:
Goals: (12) Zach O'Brien
Assists: (19) Zach O'Brien
Points: (31) Zach O'Brien
+/-: (+11) Orrin Centazzo
PIM: (52) James Melindy
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 28, 2022
- Game Day Preview: Growlers Land in Texas - Allen Americans
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Dropped in Tulsa, 7-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Langan Lifts Solar Bears Past Grizzlies in OT - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.