Julian Hall Talks Growing up in New York & Shining in MLS at 18-Years-Old
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Red Bull New York YouTube Video
New York Red Bulls star Julian Hall is the youngest player in MLS history to score 5 or more goals in the first 6 appearances of an MLS season.
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