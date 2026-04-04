@intermiamicf Play Their Inaugural Match in Nu Stadium vs. @AustinFC

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC YouTube Video







A historic night for Messi and Inter Miami!

Watch at 7:30 on @AppleTV







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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