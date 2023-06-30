Indians to Launch "University Nights" to Introduce NIL Class of 2023

June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced "University Nights" as a new promotion for select Thursday home games at Victory Field. University Nights with select universities from Indiana will feature student-athletes who will receive Circle City merchandise, customized jerseys and more, making them part of the Indians' inaugural NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Class of 2023.

"Our organization is happy to introduce its inaugural NIL Class of 2023 through University Nights at Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We are excited to celebrate the successes and elevate the personal brands of student-athletes who represent their respective school and community in a positive way both on and off the field."

Two University Nights are on the calendar for July. University Night with Butler University is set for Thursday, July 6, and includes an appearance by student-athlete John-Michael Mulloy from the men's basketball team. Mulloy, a forward/center and graduate senior from Carmel, Ind., led Carmel High School to an IHSAA Class 4A State title in 2019.

During his appearance on July 6, Mulloy will sign autographs for fans in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:40 PM. He will then take the field to throw a ceremonial first pitch before participating in an in-game "Slam Dunk" promotion and radio interview with the Indians' broadcast team.

University Night with Purdue University is scheduled for Thursday, July 27. More information about student-athletes appearing for that game will be released in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

