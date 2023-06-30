Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 30 at Lehigh Valley

Rochester Red Wings (1-1, 35-40) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-1, 37-38)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Field - Allentown, PA

RHP Joan Adon (2-5, 4.84) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (2-3, 7.04)

PIGS FLYING: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 12-3, last night, marking their first loss of the second-half of the season...3B JAKE ALU collected his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game, including his fifth home run, in the win, while 1B MATT ADAMS extended his hitting streak to six games...SS RICHIE MARTIN drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, and RHP TOMMY ROMERO worked his second-straight scoreless outing, striking out three batters in relief...RHP JOAN ADON will make his 15th start of the season for the Wings tonight against former Red Wing RHP Drew Hutchison.

FILTHY RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 0-for-2 with a walk last night to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 22 games...his streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League...

Rochester has drawn 282 walks this season, 96 of which have come in the month of June (34%)...they are one of seven teams yet to eclipse 100 walks this month in the International League.

RAKE ALU: 3B JAKE ALU logged his team-leading 22nd multi-hit performance of the season last night after going 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored...

Alu is hitting .398 (35-for-88) with two home runs, six doubles, 19 RBI, and seven walks through 22 games in the month of June.

The lefty has the highest batting average (.369, 38-for-103) amongst all Wings hitters across the last 25 games (min. 10 games).

ROMER(NO): RHP TOMMY ROMERO worked 1.2 scoreless innings last night, allowing just one hit while striking out three...this marks the righty's second consecutive appearance without allowing a run and his fourth time doing so this month through seven games...

Romero has the second-most strikeouts (43) among Rochester relievers this season, four behind RHP GERSON MORENO's team-leading 47.

BIG CITY ON BASE: 1B MATT ADAMS recorded his 15th multi-hit game in last night's contest, going 2-for-4 at the plate...this extended Big City's hitting streak to six games (since 6/21), ranking third-longest on the team...Adams has now collected 60 hits this season with the Wings and surpassed 150 career hits in Triple-A last night.

BUILD RUTHER(FORD) TOUGH: LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his hitting streak to eight games, since 6/17 when he joined the Red Wings...Rutherford has recorded at least one hit in every game with Rochester so far, as well as extend his on-base streak to 12 games (since 6/11) overlapping between Harrisburg and the Wings.

THOU SHALL NOT PASS: Three Rochester pitchers appeared last night, walking just two IronPigs...this marked the 17th time this season that Wings arms have allowed two or fewer free passes, eight of which have come in the month of June...Rochester's staff has allowed 107 walks this month, which ranks 12th in the International League.

ON ONE HAND: After allowing 12 earned runs last night, the Wings pitching staff now posts a 7.14 ERA (96 ER/121.0 IP) on Thursday's, the highest mark in the International League by a full run...

Rochester's offense has posted the third-highest batting average (.266, 128-for-481) in the IL on Thursday's, with the fourth-highest slugging-percentage (.447).

SMOKEY MIRRORS: The Wings wrap up their June schedule tonight, and have posted an 11-13 record through 24 games in the month...the Wings offense has also stolen the fifth-most bases (28) in June, while the pitching staff has posted the fifth-lowest batting average against (.251, 198-for-789), and seventh-best ERA (5.19, 121 ER/209.2 IP)...for just the 10th time since 1997, the Wings will post a losing record in the month of June, and their second-straight after finishing 9-17 last June...

After not drawing an intentional walk through the first two months of the season, Rochester's offense has drawn the most in the International League (14) since the beginning of the month.

