Alldred Fans a Career-High Eight Batters in Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Cam Alldred fanned a career-high eight batters while earning his third-consecutive quality start as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, 9-8.

Indianapolis' offense surged in the early innings with a home run in each of the first three innings, compiling eight runs. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Alika Williams and Vinny Capra each homered off Louisville starter Christian Roa (L, 0-1) to give the Indians (34-42) an early 8-1 advantage.

Alldred (W, 4-1) conserved the large lead with 6.0 three-run innings. It was his third quality start of the season, along with his career-high eight strikeouts. He is now 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA (13er/38.0ip) with 36 strikeouts in eight starts this season.

Louisville (41-34) threatened a comeback for the second consecutive night after trailing 9-3. They scored five unanswered, but fell a run short with runners on the corners in their final at-bat when Juan Minaya (S, 1) struck out Jose Barrero to seal Indy's win.

The Indians and Bats will continue their six-game set on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.86) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Connor Phillips.

