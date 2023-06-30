Alldred Fans a Career-High Eight Batters in Win
June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Cam Alldred fanned a career-high eight batters while earning his third-consecutive quality start as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, 9-8.
Indianapolis' offense surged in the early innings with a home run in each of the first three innings, compiling eight runs. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Alika Williams and Vinny Capra each homered off Louisville starter Christian Roa (L, 0-1) to give the Indians (34-42) an early 8-1 advantage.
Alldred (W, 4-1) conserved the large lead with 6.0 three-run innings. It was his third quality start of the season, along with his career-high eight strikeouts. He is now 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA (13er/38.0ip) with 36 strikeouts in eight starts this season.
Louisville (41-34) threatened a comeback for the second consecutive night after trailing 9-3. They scored five unanswered, but fell a run short with runners on the corners in their final at-bat when Juan Minaya (S, 1) struck out Jose Barrero to seal Indy's win.
The Indians and Bats will continue their six-game set on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.86) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Connor Phillips.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 30, 2023
- Alldred Fans a Career-High Eight Batters in Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Alldred Fans a Career-High Eight Batters in Win
- 6.29.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-42) at Louisville Bats (41-33)
- Choi Homers and Drives in Three, But Indians Walked off in Series Opener, 7-6
- Ji Man Choi and Rob Zastryzny to Begin Rehab Assignments with Indy
- Pirates Recall No. 16 Prospect Jared Triolo