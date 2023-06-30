Stripers Struggle Again in 10-3 Loss at St. Paul

St. Paul, MN - For the third straight game, the Gwinnett Stripers (33-45) struggled to keep the St. Paul bats at bay, as the Saints (46-31) scored 10 runs on 14 hits in a 10-3 win on Friday night at CHS Field. Gwinnett is 0-3 to start the second half and has lost 11 consecutive road games.

Decisive Plays: After allowing four runs over the first two innings, Justus Sheffield (L, 1-3) regrouped to hold St. Paul scoreless over the next three. Gwinnett didn't muster a hit until the seventh, however, when Joe Dunand led off with a double down the left field line against Aaron Sanchez. Yolmer Sanchez followed with a two-run home run (5), cutting the deficit to 5-2. The Saints responded with five runs over the next two innings, however, to go up 10-2. Forrest Wall's solo homer (6) in the ninth cut it to 10-3, the final.

Key Contributors: Wall (2-for-5, homer, RBI) and Sanchez (1-for-2, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in all three Gwinnett runs. Matt Wallner (3-for-5, double, triple, 2 RBIs), Kyle Garlick (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Jair Camargo (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), and Gilberto Celestino (1-for-2, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI games for the Saints in their third straight game scoring in double digits. Blayne Enlow (W, 2-1) pitched 5.0 hitless innings for the win.

Noteworthy: Braden Shewmake extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a pair of walks. Vaughn Grissom drew four walks, a new single-game high for a Gwinnett batter this season. Dunand finished June batting .304 with five doubles, eight homers, 15 RBIs, and a 1.042 OPS.

Next Game (Saturday, July 1): Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. ET at CHS Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Jared Shuster (2-0, 3.28 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 2.25 ERA) for the Saints.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 4): Gwinnett vs. Omaha, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's an Independence Day celebration at Coolray Field. Watch the Stripers, clad in special Patriotic Jerseys for the occasion, and stick around after the game for a July 4 fireworks extravaganza.

