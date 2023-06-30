Saints Carry No-Hitter into Seventh, Crush Stripers 10-3

ST. PAUL, MN - Blayne Enlow made his CHS Field debut on Friday night. It was a memorable one. He tossed 5.0 no hit innings, Matt Wallner fell a home run shy of the cycle, and the offense put up double-digit runs for the third consecutive game as the Saints beat up on the Gwinnett Stripers 10-3 in front of 7,881.

The Saints sent eight men to the plate in the first inning and scored a couple of runs. Andrew Stevenson started it with a leadoff single to right-center, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. Stevenson stole second and took third on a line out to right by Jose Miranda. Wallner gave the Saints a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to center. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and Mark Contreras made it 2-0 with an RBI single to left.

With two outs in the second, the Saints plated two more. With one out Stevenson walked. He moved to second on a groundout. Wallner then drilled an RBI triple off the wall in right-center increasing the lead to 3-0. Kyle Garlick followed with an RBI single into left, making it 4-0.

Enlow, meanwhile, was unhittable and pitched around a handful of walks. With two outs in the first, he walked Vaughn Grissom before retiring Jesus Aguilar on a pop out to end the inning.

In the second, Enlow walked the leadoff man and then walked Yolmer Sánchez with one out. He settled down and got a strikeout and popout to end the inning.

After retiring the first two hitters in the third, Enlow walked Grissom, but got Aguilar to fly out to center.

The lone clean inning came in the fourth getting a ground out, fly out, and strikeout.

In his final inning, Enlow walked Daniel Robertson to lead off the fifth, but a double play ground out and fly out ended the inning. Enlow went 5.0 hitless, shutout innings while walking five and striking out three.

Aaron Sanchez relieved Enlow to start the sixth and walked Grissom with one out, but a strikeout and groundout ended the inning.

Jair Camargo and Anthony Prato started the bottom of the sixth inning with back-to-back singles. A fielder's choice by Elliot Soto put runners at the corners. With two outs Miranda knocked home Camargo giving the Saints a 5-0 lead.

The no-hitter was broken up in the seventh as the leadoff hitter Joe Dunand doubled down the left field line. The shutout was erased when the next hitter, Yolmer Sánchez, hit a two-run homer to left-center, his fifth of the season, cutting the lead to 5-2.

The Saints grabbed both runs back in the bottom of the inning. Wallner led off with double to right and, with one out, Gilberto Celestino walked. Camargo made it 7-2 with a two-run double to left-center. Camargo went 3-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints put the finishing touches on their offensive output in the eighth. With one out Stevenson was hit by a pitch and Miranda walked. Wallner had an opportunity at the cycle, but struck out. He finished 3-5, a home run shy of the cycle with two RBI and three runs scored. Garlick came through with an RBI single to make it 8-2. Celestino finished it with a two-run single giving the Saints a 10-2 lead.

The Stripers added a solo homer in the ninth from Forrest Wall, his sixth of the season.

It was the first time this season the Saints scored double-digit runs in three-straight games and they have scored 35 runs in the first three games of the series.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Saturday night at CHS Field at 6:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 2.25) to the mound against Stripers LHP Jared Shuster (2-0, 3.28). The game can be seen on the CW Network, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

