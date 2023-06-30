Redbirds Drop Third Straight to Sounds on Friday Night

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Friday night with a 6-2 loss at AutoZone Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, catcher Ivan Herrera smacked his 20th double of the season to plate shortstop Masyn Winn and give Memphis a 1-0 lead. The double pushes Herrera into a tie for seventh in the International League in the category, despite the right-handed hitter playing in just 49 games so far this season.

Center fielder Richie Palacios also drove in a run with a double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Each Redbirds in the lineup reached base in the loss. Memphis stranded eight runners on base.

Gordon Graceffo did not allow a hit in his second start off of the Injured List. The right-handed pitcher tossed 2.2 innings of shutout baseball, struck out four and walked three. Graceffo stranded the bases loaded in the first inning, getting a key strikeout for the third out of the inning.

The Redbirds (39-39) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 1 to continue a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.

