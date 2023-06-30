Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Independence Day with Red, White, & BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will honor America, Gwinnett County, and Stripers fans across a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 4-9 at Coolray Field. The Stripers celebrate Independence Day at home on July 4 with a Red, White, & BOOM fireworks display, host "Heart of Gwinnett Night" on July 7, and give away replica Gwinnett Peaches jerseys to the first 2,000 fans on July 8.

The homestand also features another Xolos de Gwinnett game (for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión) on July 5, and a BBQ Rib Buffet pack during Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday on July 6.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 4 - Stripers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Independence Day: There's no better way to celebrate America's Independence Day than at a ballgame watching the national pastime.

Patriotic Jersey: The Stripers will wear special Patriotic Jerseys modeled after the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team kits from the 1994 World Cup for the game, which will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com. All proceeds benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Independence Day Picnic: Keep the Independence Day celebration rolling with a Field Box ticket and an All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Picnic Package for just $38.

Red, White, & BOOM: Our biggest fireworks display of the season follows the game!

Wednesday, July 5 - Stripers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $18.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Xolos de Gwinnett: For the fourth time in 2023, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities.

Thursday, July 6 - Stripers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

BBQ Rib Tip Buffet: Summertime isn't just for baseball, it's also for down-home barbecue ribs. From 6 p.m. until the fifth inning, enjoy as many ribs as you can handle in Field Box seats for just $38.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, July 7 - Stripers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Heart of Gwinnett Night (Presented by Northside Hospital): A night celebrating the history of Gwinnett County, local businesses that make a major contribution to our community, and a focus on promoting heart health with Northside Hospital.

Fireworks Friday: After the Stripers light up the scoreboard, stick around as the team lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, July 8 - Stripers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett Peaches Replica Jersey Giveaway (Presented by Coca-Cola): Modeled after the popular "Gwinnett Peaches" jerseys worn by the Stripers in 2022, these replica jerseys will be given out to the first 2,000 fans at Coolray Field. Sizes Medium and XL only.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, July 9 - Stripers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

