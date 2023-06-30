Bats' Rally Comes up Short on Thursday Night
June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY- The Louisville Bats (41-34) nearly rallied back from an eight-run deficit, scoring five runs in the final three innings, but ultimately fell short to the Indianapolis Indians (34-42) by a score of 9-8 on Thursday night.
After a nearly hour and a half long rain delay, the Indians jumped on the board in a hurry, scoring three runs in the first and two runs in the second to secure an early 5-0 lead.
With one out in the inning, Matt Reynolds sent a towering home run over the right field fence to cut Louisville's deficit to 5-1.
Indianapolis extended their lead in the top of the third with a three-run shot, going up 8-1 after scoring in three straight innings.
The Bats kicked off the home half of the third with three consecutive extra base hits, paving the way for two runs to cross the plate, cutting the deficit to five, down 8-3.
After the Indians tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh inning, the Bats took advantage of the pitching change by scoring two more runs. Chuckie Robinson got the effort started with a leadoff single and later crossed home on a single by Christian Encarnacion-Strand. With two on and two out, Henry Ramos singled to left, scoring two and shrinking Indianapolis' lead to three at 9-6.
The Bats continued the rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Reynolds singled to begin the inning before Jose Barrero hit a line drive double to bring him home. After the Indians sat down the next batter, Michael Siani recorded his first hit of the day, a hustle double to bring home Barrero and get the Bats within one run.
Louisville had runners on the corners, down one in the bottom of ninth, but were unable to produce a run, falling to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 9-8.
Louisville and Indianapolis will continue the six-game series tomorrow night, Friday, June 30th with game three. First pitch is set for 7:15 pm E.T. as righty Connor Phillips (0-0, 0.00) will make his Triple-A debut for Louisville, facing off against righty Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.86) for the Indians.
