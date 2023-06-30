Bats Lose Back-And-Forth Game Against Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, KY - Henry Ramos drove in three runs as the Louisville Bats (41-35) dropped a back and forth contest with the Indianapolis Indians (35-42) by a 10-8 score

Indianapolis opened up the scoring in the top of the second behind four walks and a base hit to take a 2-0 lead.

Bats right hander Connor Phillips (0-0, 10.80) covered 1.2 innings in his Triple A debut, surrendering a pair of runs and notching his first strikeout.

The Bats began the bottom of the third with a Nick Martini walk and a single from Christian Encarnacion-Strand to put two on with nobody out. Both runners would come around to score after Henry Ramos cleared the bases with a stand-up triple to tie the game at 2-2. Ramos would later cross the plate on a wild pitch to give Louisville a 3-2 lead after three.

A solo home run from the Indians would re-tie the game 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning.

The Bats quickly reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth on the strength of a solo home run from Stuart Fairchild. After Martini was hit by a pitch and a walk was issued to Ramos, another run would come across thanks to a single by Noelvi Marte, his first RBI in Triple A to make the score 5-3 Bats.

Indianapolis tied the game once again in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs on four base hits and a pair of walks to bring the score to 5-5.

Stuart Fairchild led the home half of the sixth off with a single and a stolen base before moving over to third on another single from Martini. Fairchild would come around to score after a fielder's choice from Encarnacion-Strand also put Martini in scoring position. Ramos followed with an RBI single to give the Bats some insurance and make the score 7-5.

Louisville stretched the lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh after Chuckie Robinson led off the frame with a double and came around to score on a single from Lopez.

The Indians trimmed their deficit to one run in the bottom of the eighth after plating two runs on four walks and two hits including a triple. They would grab a 10-8 lead after bringing home three more in the ninth with help from a Louisville defensive error.

Louisville threatened in the bottom of the ninth with a walk and a stolen base from Alejo Lopez, but they couldn't get a run across and fell by a final score of 10-8.

The series will continue Saturday night with game four scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Louisville Slugger Field. Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.00) will take the hill for the Bats while right hander Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.36) will go for the Indians.

