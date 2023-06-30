Ten-Run First Powers Bulls to 15-5 Battering of Jumbo Shrimp

June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bulls second baseman Jonathan Aranda capped an incredible month by smashing two home runs and driving in four runs, while first baseman Kyle Manzardo also went deep and brought across three runs, as Durham scored ten runs in the first inning of their 15-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Bulls wasted no time setting the tone, erupting for ten runs in the opening frame that was highlighted by a three-run shot from Aranda and a solo blast by Manzardo, in addition to LF Ben Gamel's RBI double and CF Greg Jones' run-scoring single. The margin would increase to 13 via a trio of tallies in the fourth thanks in part to an RBI single by RF Ruben Cardenas.

The Jumbo Shrimp would end Durham's shutout hopes with a run in the sixth before Aranda homered for the second time with a solo shot in the seventh. Jacksonville would then bring across four scores in the seventh prior to Durham extending the advantage back to double digits with a run in the ninth.

Aranda (3-6, 3 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and 3B Curtis Mead (3-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB) each posted three knocks for the Bulls. Aranda in 24 June contests accumulated a .448 average (43-96) with 22 runs, nine doubles, nine homers and 24 RBI, which included 17 games of two hits or more, as well as three multi-homer games.

Durham right-hander Evan McKendry (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO) earned the victory, yielding three hits and no walks over five scoreless innings, adding six strikeouts. Jacksonville starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez (0.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to face off again on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Cooper Criswell is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls and be opposed by Jumbo Shrimp RHP Jacob Lindgren.

Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Monday, July 4 to start a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.