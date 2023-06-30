6.30.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (34-42) at Louisville Bats (41-34)

June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:15 PM ET

GAME #76 / HOME #38: Indianapolis Indians (34-42, 1-1) at Louisville Bats (41-34, 1-1)

PROBABLES: RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.86) vs. RHP Connor Phillips (Triple-A Debut)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cam Alldred fanned a career-high eight batters while earning his third-consecutive quality start as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, 9-8. Indianapolis' offense surged in the early innings with a home run in each of the first three innings, compiling eight runs. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Alika Williams and Vinny Capra each homered off Louisville starter Chrisitan Roa to give the Indians an early 8-1 advantage. Alldred conserved the large lead with 6.0 three-run innings, earning his third quality start in eight starts. Capra drove in his fourth run of the game and Indy's last run of the contest before Louisville a comeback for the second consecutive night. Trailing 9-3, Louisville scored five unanswered runs to put them within one run. The Bats had runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when Juan Minaya struck out Jose Barrero to seal Indy's win.

CAPRA RAKES: Vinny Capra went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and his first home run of the season while tallying a season-high four RBI. In his last four games, he is 8-for-15 with five runs scored, a double, home run, six RBI and five walks. Capra was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade that sent catcher Tyler Heineman to Toronto on April 30. Since joining Indianapolis, he is hitting .300 (18-for-60) with three doubles, a home run, 15 RBI and a .421 on-base percentage.

VILADE'S ON-BASE STREAK: Ryan Vilade extended his on-base streak to 19 games on Thursday night - which is the longest active streak by an Indians hitter. He has drawn at least one walk in eight of his last 11 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .307 (23-for-75) with five doubles, two triples, a home run, 13 RBI and 17 walks in 22 games in June.

JOR BLANKS 'EM: Right-handed reliever John O'Reilly recorded another scoreless outing with a perfect seventh inning on Wednesday night. He has not surrendered a run in his last seven outings (7.2 ip). The lone run he's allowed in June came in a season-high 2.2 innings vs. Toledo on June 1. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA (1er/10.1ip) in eight relief appearances this month. He has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances dating back to May 11.

ALIKA'S STREAKING: Alika Williams blasted his second home run of the season 389-feet onto the concourse. It was his first of two hits on Thursday night while extending his hitting streak to seven games. He owns the longest active hitting streak by an Indians hitter. During his streak, he is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with a double, two home runs, five RBI and six walks to just two strikeouts.

ENDY IS THE FUTURE: Endy Rodríguez collected three hits on Thursday night, it was his fourth multi-hit game in his last five. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting .375 (15-for-40) with five doubles, a home run, 12 RBI, five walks and an 1.001 OPS. Major League Baseball announced on Monday he was among the first six players selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, making him the second player in the last two seasons from Indianapolis to earn a roster spot, alongside Mike Burrows in 2022. The seven-inning, prospect-loaded contest in National League vs. American League format will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 7 PM ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Rodríguez, who is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has played in 57 games with Indianapolis this season. He is hitting .260 (61-for-235) with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 RBI.

CAM IS THE MAN: Southpaw Cam Alldred recorded a career-high eight strikeouts last night in his third consecutive quality start. Since he began making starts, he has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA (12er/39.0ip), 36 strikeouts, 1.05 WHIP and .207 average against in 11 games (seven starts). Alldred is 2-1 and owns 3.08 ERA (13er/38.0ip) with 36 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP in eight starts this season.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats will continue their second six-game set of the season at Louisville Slugger Field tonight at 7:15 PM ET. The two team's first met from April 4-9 with the Indians earning wins in five of six games. Tonight, right-hander pitcher Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.86) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Connor Phillips (-.-, -.--). Phillips will make his Triple-A debut tonight against Indianapolis, he is currently rated Cincinatti's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

NICOLAS TAKES THE BUMP: Right-hander Kyle Nicolas will make his third career Triple-A start tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. The 24-year-old has allowed 10 runs in 7.0 innings between two starts. Prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA (26er/53.2ip) in 12 starts with Double-A Altoona. In May, his 40 strikeouts led the Eastern League and was the fourth-most punchouts in minor league baseball. Pittsburgh acquired Nicolas from Miami alongside right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings on Nov. 29, 2021. Former Ball State Cardinal, was originally selected by Miami in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 1990: The Indians prevailed at Iowa in 14 innings, 5-4, behind an 18-hit attack. Indianapolis sent the game to extras by scoring one in the ninth to make it 3-3, and both teams traded single runs in the 12th to extend the game further. Indy left 19 runners on base to Iowa's eight in the triumph. Center fielder Steve Hecht finished 3-for-8 with a double, RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base atop Indy's lineup.

