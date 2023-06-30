HRT Light Rail to be Free for All Tides Fireworks Games

In conjunction with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), the Norfolk Tides today announced a new partnership for all remaining home fireworks nights at Harbor Park in 2023. Fans now have free access to the Ride the Tide light rail when going to a Tides' fireworks game. Those games include July 1, July 2 and July 3 this weekend.

"Working with HRT for Free Rides on the Tide Light Rail for our remaining Fireworks games this season will allow fans more convenient access to Harbor Park. We urge fans to use this free method of transportation to minimize their wait and allow them to enjoy more time at the ballpark."

Fans can show their ticket to the light rail attendant or let them know they plan to purchase tickets at the ballpark, for a free ride to and from Harbor Park. Along with the three fireworks games this weekend, the free service will also be offered on the days of July 15, July 29, August 5, August 26, September 9 and September 16.

The Tide Light Rail has several free and convenient park and rides lots at each of its stations. Those stations include Newtown Rd, Military Highway and Ballentine Blvd. Harbor Park attendees can save on time, gas and parking fees while avoiding the crowds and congestion coming and leaving the park. Parking is also available for game attendees along the light rail downtown at MacArthur Center.

"We are thrilled by this new partnership with the Norfolk Tides," stated William Harrell, CEO & President of Hampton Roads Transit. "The Tide is such a convenient and stress-free way for visitors to get to and from Harbor Park."

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

