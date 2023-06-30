SWB Game Notes - June 30

June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-40, 1-1) @ Syracuse Mets (33-41, 1-1)

Game 77 | Away Game 38 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Friday, June 30, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (0-1, 5.06) vs LHP Jose Quintana (MLB Rehab)

BEETER TO THE FUTURE - RailRiders starter Clayton Beeter has been selected to represent the New York Yankees at the Futures Game during the All-Star break this season. The righty will join outfielder Spencer Jones out in Seattle. Beeter has started just one contest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being promoted from Double-A Somerset on June 23. For the Patriots, he started 12 games, going 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 60.2 innings. At the time of his promotion, Beeter led the Eastern League in ERA (2.08) and wins (6), while placing second in strikeouts (76) and third in opponent average (.204)

BULLPEN BEST - The RailRiders bullpen has impressed this season with a 3.86 earned run average in 308.0 innings pitched. The staff has totaled 362 strikeouts to just 173 walks. The 'pen was second in the International League with 19 saves led by Greg Weissert's six. Matt Krook impressed out of the pen with a 1.23 ERA in 21.0 innings pitched while Colten Brewer recorded a 1.37 ERA in 19.2 innings.

FIRST SHUTTY TOSSED- After being shutout five times this season, the last time being on Sunday, June 25 at home versus the Buffalo Bisons, the RailRiders have shutout their opponent. Starter Will Warren pitched 5.1 scoreless innings out of the gate. Four relievers combined for four clean frames. The staff allowed just six hits and five free passes. The toughest jam was in the first inning when Warren loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended the inning without a run.

WESTBROOK IS WORKING- In his birthday month, Jamie Westbrook has shined up at the plate. He is batting .368 in 17 games played with 21 total hits. In this time he had a team-high 15-game hitting streak. Westbrook has had four homers and 13 runs batted in in the month. He has walked, 7, more than he has struck out, 6.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 126. This puts them second in all of Minor League Baseball to the Las Vegas Aviators who have hit 127. Syracuse has 108 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 116. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

