Three-Run Ninth Inning Lifts Iowa Over Omaha

June 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (45-31) pulled off another late inning rally to take game three of its six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (39-36) by a score of 6-5 from Werner Park on Friday night.

The Storm Chasers struck first in the game by scoring a pair of runs over the first two innings. Tyler Gentry drove in the first run on a groundout to the pitcher in the first inning and Jose Briceno gave Omaha a 2-0 lead in the following frame with an RBI single.

In the top of the third, Iowa got a run back on its first hit of the ballgame. Shortstop Luis Vazquez got a hold of a hanging slider by Omaha starting pitcher Max Castillo and sent it 323 feet over the left field fence. Vázquez's home run was his first at the Triple-A level this season.

Following a scoreless fourth inning and with Iowa starter Jordan Wicks' outing complete, Omaha pushed its lead back up to two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The small ball offense continued for the Storm Chasers with a John Rave RBI single to make the score 3-1.

The I-Cubs responded, however, in the sixth. With two outs, Major League Rehabber Patrick Wisdom roped a double into the gap in left field to give Iowa just its second base runner of the night. The next batter, Matt Mervis, then took the first pitch he saw over the right field wall for a two-run home run brining the score even at 3-3.

Omaha found a way to break the tie and regain its lead in the seventh. After Rave collected his second hit of the night with a double, Tucker Bradley hit a slow dribbler to second base where Jake Slaughter tried to quickly throw out the runner but sailed the throw, which allowed Rave to score from second.

Down 4-3 in the ninth, the I-Cubs needed to rally to keep their hopes alive. They did just that by loading the bases for Vázquez. The 23-year-old came through in the clutch for the I-Cubs and hit a soft liner down the left field line to plate two runs, which gave Iowa its first lead of the night at 5-4. A couple of batter later, Yonathan Perlaza brought in another run with a fielder's choice to give Iowa a little more breathing room at 6-4.

Despite Omaha scoring a run off an Iowa throwing error and having runners at the corners, Manuel Rodriguez put on the finishing touches and closed the door to secure the comeback victory for the I-Cubs.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his Triple-A debut, Jordan Wicks finished with a final line of 4.1 innings pitched, five hits, three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

- Luis Vazquez, who delivered the game-winning hit, was the only I-Cub with multiple hits in the contest. It marked his first multi-hit game with Iowa as well.

Iowa and Omaha will continue their series with game four tomorrow, July 1. First pitch from Werner Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

