Bisons Unveil New 'Locally-Made' Jerseys & Caps to be Worn by Team for Their '716 Day' Game

The Bisons have called Buffalo home for 138 seasons with a storied history of professional baseball in Buffalo that dates all the way back to 1877. Today, the team announced their new 'Locally-Made' Cap & Jersey combination that pays tribute to the team's hometown in Buffalo and Western New York, where they play in front of the best sports fans in the world.

The design includes a baseball adaptation of the flag emblem of the City of Buffalo featuring one of the Bisons most popular retro logos, as well as many of the nicknames that have come to represent the rich tradition and community of the city the Bisons proudly call home.

The team will take the field wearing the 'Locally-Made' uniform design for the first time on 716 Day, presented by Taste NY, Sunday, July 16 for their 1:05 p.m. game against the Toledo Mud Hens. The club has also put both the jersey and caps on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Gift Shops. SHOP NOW

About the Jersey/Cap Design

Both the cap and the jersey are the same blue and white of the colors of the flag emblem of the City of Buffalo. The cap features the 'Locally-Made' Logo design of the emblem with the Bisons 'standing buffalo' retro baseball logo inside its main circle. The logo features the same 13 stars of the City's emblem that represent New York's standing as one of the original 13 colonies and the same lightning bolts that illustrate the energy and zeal behind the spirit of Buffalo. The side of the cap depicts the city skyline with Buffalo City Hall proudly displayed.

The same 'Locally-Made' logo appears on the left sleeve of the blue and white jersey. The Bisons hometown of 'Buffalo' is in blue script across the white chest of the jersey, while each blue sleeve includes a script pattern of the 716 area code as well as Buffalo's many proud nicknames; City of Good Neighbors, Queen City, Nickel City, City of Light, City of the Lakes and City of No Illusions.

The Bisons will host the Toledo Mud Hens on 716 Day, presented by Taste NY, Sunday, July 16 (1:05 p.m.) when they will wear their 'Locally Made' Jersey design for the first time. Additional '716 Day' details are to be announced. GET MY TICKETS. The game is also a 'Funday Sunday' with a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet (12 p.m.), special pregame kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

About Taste NY

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as at The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse and the PGA Tournament in Rochester. Over the last 10 years, Taste NY has supported nearly 2,000 food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. In 2022, 311 new producers were onboarded to the program through New York's Welcome Centers. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.

