Indians Rally Late in Series Finale for Extra-Innings Win over Bats

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats, 6-5, in 10 innings to split this week's six-game series. A four-run rally in the eighth inning helped force extras and two runs in the 10th frame sealed the win.

Liover Peguero went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base in the win. He reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game and has hits in seven straight contests. Darick Hall posted his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk, including a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th frame. He has hits in five straight games after failing to record a hit through his first four contests.

The Indians (5-7) plated a pair of runs in the extra frame. Hall's RBI blooper to center field gave them a 5-4 advantage and it was followed by a run-scoring double play hit into by Matt Gorski. Bats (8-7) reliever Alan Busenitz (L, 1-2) allowed two runs on three hits en route to his second loss of the campaign.

Malcom Nuñez led off the top of the 10th inning with a double. Ivan Johnson switched from left field to right field with defensive changes after the ninth. When immediately tested at the new position, Johnson lost the ball in the sun on a fly ball Nuñez lofted to right field. The extra-base knock put runners at second and third with no outs to begin the frame, setting up Hall and Gorski's go-ahead plays.

Isaac Mattson (W, 2-0) tossed 2.0 innings, including the 10th frame, to close out the game. Edwin Ríos hit a game-tying opposite field home run off the left field foul pole in the ninth inning off Mattson. Rece Hinds hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Mattson to cut the deficit to one run again, 6-5. After issuing a walk to put the tying run in scoring position, Mattson recovered by retiring three consecutive batters to end the game.

The Bats struck first when Johnson hit a two-run home run off starter Bubba Chandler in the fourth inning. Chandler tossed 4.0 innings with two runs, two hits and six strikeouts. Bats right-hander Chase Petty dueled Chandler with 5.0 shutout innings.

After being shut out through the first seven innings of the game, the Indians offense erupted for four runs in the eighth inning. After Ji Hwan Bae walked to lead off the inning, Nick Solak put the Indians on the board, 2-1, with an RBI double. With the next two batters retired, Indy posted three more runs in a two-out rally. Gorski tied the game with his fourth double of the year, Peguero gave the Indians a 3-2 lead with an RBI single and the lead was extended 4-2 when he later scored on a fielding error by Louisville's Will Benson.

The Bats cut the deficit, 4-3, by manufacturing a run in the eighth inning. Rece Hinds led off the inning with a double and Tyler Callihan hit a single into the outfield grass to make it a one-run game. With one out in the ninth inning, Edwin Ríos knotted the game. Hinds drove in the Bats fifth run with an RBI single in the 10th inning as their comeback fell just short.

The Indians resume play on Tuesday, April 15 at Victory Field, opening a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:05 PM. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.

