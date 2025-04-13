Rochester Drops Two in Sunday Twin Bill

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







A day after the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders were postponed for the third time this week, the two teams played their second doubleheader of the series, making up the rained-out game from April 10. Game one ended in a similar fashion to Friday night and game two on Wednesday, as the Red Wings dropped their third-straight game via walk-off for the first time since May 4-6 in 2021. Rochester's offense was limited to one hit off the bat of C Andrew Knizner in game two, and the RailRiders collected 11 hits (four doubles) en route to an 8-0 victory to hand the Red Wings their fourth-straight loss.

Game 1:

Neither team was able to generate run-scoring offense in the first inning, and Scranton/WB came to the plate in the bottom of the second with the game still scoreless. RF Ismael Munguia led off the inning with a walk, and moved into scoring position on a groundout in the next at-bat. 3B Jose Rojas then sent a fly ball deep enough into right field that allowed Munguia to move up 90 feet to third. After a walk to C Ronaldo Hernandez, SS Andrew Velasquez cashed in with a double down the left field line to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead heading to the third.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RedWingsInAction for 25 extra points,

and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

2B Darren Baker got things going for Rochester in the top of the third with a one-out walk to set things up for C Drew Millas. Swinging from the left side of the plate, the switch-hitter roped a line drive into the right-center field gap for a double. Baker motored all the way around third and scored from first base on the two-bagger, tying the game at one.

The RailRiders were held off the board in the bottom of the third, and Rochester went back to work in the top of the fourth. 1B Juan Yepez walked to lead off the inning and the next at-bat, moved to second on a single from LF Trey Lipscomb. After a strikeout, SS Jackson Cluff connected on a sharp ground ball through the right side of the infield for a single. Yepez came around to score on the play, giving the Red Wings their first lead of the day, 2-1.

Pitching prevailed in the fifth, and Scranton/WB came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth still down a run. After two quick outs, Jose Rojas connected on a line drive solo shot down the right field line that tied the game at two.

Rochester was held scoreless in the top of the seventh, and PH T.J. Rumfield worked a two-out walk in the RailRiders half of the inning. Jorbit Vivas then skied a fly ball to center field and was lost in the sun and dropped in for a hit. Rumfield came all the way around from first and skipped over the tag at home plate, winning the game via walk-off for the third consecutive game, 3-2.

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara took the ball for his third start of the season in the front half of the twin bill. The Japanese-born southpaw turned in 5.0 strong innings of work, allowing one earned on two hits, with four strikeouts and walks apiece. RHP Joan Adon followed in the sixth and covered the final 1.2 innings, allowing two earned on two hits while walking one.

Southpaw, and Red Wings starting pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara is game one's Player of the Game. He now leads Rochester's pitching staff with 16 strikeouts and is tied with fellow left-hander Andrew Alvarez for most innings pitched (15.0, T-6th in IL).

Game 2:

Rochester went quietly in their first at-bats of game two, and RF Ismael Munguia led things off for the RailRiders with a double. He moved to third on a groundout the next-at bat, and came in to score the first run of the contest on an RBI single off the bat of 3B Jorbit Vivas. Red Wings starter RHP Hyun-Il Choi escaped further damage and sent the game to the second inning, still 1-0.

No runs were scored in the second, and Scranton/WB loaded the bases with no outs via two singles and a hit-by-pitch to kick off the bottom of the third. A walk was then issued to 1B T.J. Rumfield to plate their second run of the game, and make the score 2-0. With one out and the bases still loaded two batters later, DH Jose Rojas lifted a fly ball deep enough to score a run and increase the lead to three after three innings.

Scranton/WB held Rochester off the board in the top of the fourth, and went back to work in the bottom half. CF Duke Ellis delivered a one-out single, promptly stole second, and was replaced at first by Ismael Munguia who worked a walk of his own. A double steal put both runners in scoring position, and C Jesus Rodriguez loaded the bases with a second-straight free pass. Jorbit Vivas came to the plate and smoked a two-RBI double over the head of Red Wings CF Robert Hassell III, and T.J. Rumfield ballooned the lead to 7-0 with another two-bagger that scored a pair of runs.

SS Braden Shewmake led off the bottom of the fifth with a high pop fly into the middle of the infield that dropped in for a single. He moved up to second on a wild pitch two batters later, and another walk to Munguia put a pair of runners on with one out. Jesus Rodriguez followed suit with an RBI single up the middle to push the lead to 8-0.

The score remained the same as the Red Wings came to bat in the top of the seventh. Three-straight strikeouts sealed their fourth consecutive loss and a doubleheader sweep.

Hyun-Il Choi took the ball for Rochester in the back half of the twin bill. The former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand logged 2.0-plus innings, allowing three earned on five hits with a strikeout and a walk. RHP Daison Acosta came on with the bases loaded and no outs in the third and allowed three runs of his own on one hit with a pair of walks before being replaced by RHP Clay Helvey. The North Carolina native allowed two earned on five hits across 1.2 innings of work, while striking out two and walking one. RHP Jack Sinclair entered for the sixth and retired all three batters he faced on 15 pitches.

The Player of the Game for the back half of the twin bill goes to RHP Jack Sinclair. The 2021 16th-round pick by the Nationals did not allow a hit or an earned run across two appearances (2.0 IP) in the series.

Rochester will take their scheduled off-day on Monday to travel back to Rochester for a six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox. RHP Chase Solesky is slated to make the start on the mound for the Red Wings against rehabbing Boston Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code RedWingsInAction for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.