Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 13 at Scranton/WB

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (3-8) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (7-5)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - G1: 12:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 6.30) vs. RHP Zach Messinger (0-0, 4.50)

G2: RHP Hyun-Il Choi (0-1, 6.75) vs. RHP Sean Boyle (0-2, 8.10)

WASHED AWAY: The Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders were postponed for the third time in the series last night due to inclement weather...the two teams will make up the contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on 5/7, when Rochester travels back to Scranton W/B...this afternoon will kick off another twin bill between the two teams, making up the postponement on 4/10...LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA takes the ball for the Red Wings in game one against RailRiders RHP Zach Messinger, and RHP HYUN-IL CHOI toes the rubber in game two against RHP Sean Boyle.

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: Friday night, the Red Wings fell to Scranton/WB in walk-off fashion after 11 innings...this marked the Red Wings' first 11-inning contest against the RailRiders at PNC Field since 5/21/2017, a game that Scranton/WB won on a walk-off bunt from Rochester native Cito Culver.

IT'S NO HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up two more hits Friday night to extend his team-leading hitting streak to six games, going 2-for-7 with a double and a run scored...the Tennessee native has now turned in back-to-back multi-hit performances, and carries a .350 batting average (7-for-20) away from Innovative Field...

Hassell III is the first Red Wing with seven at-bats in a game since Wilin Rosario on 4/13/2019 in a 20-18 win over LHV.

A six-game hitting streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League.

PINCK PANTHER: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY smoked his second home run in as many games Friday, going 2-for-6 with a solo shot and a single...the homer came off the bat at 109.8 MPH and carried over the right field fence the other way, the hardest-hit opposite field home run by a Red Wing since the beginning of the 2023 season...Pinckney is the first Rochester hitter with multiple homers this season...

This is the first time the University of Alabama product has homered in back-to-back games since 8/6-8 in 2023 with Single-A Fredericksburg.

JUST HOW WE DREW IT UP: DH DREW MILLAS reached base four times in the loss Friday, and finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base...he has now turned in back-to-back multi-hit performances and carries a .423 batting average (11-for-26) through the first six games of April, tied for second-best in the International League...

In April, the switch-hitting catcher also ranks among the league leaders in slugging percentage (1st, .846), OPS (1st, 1.313), triples (1st, 3), RBI (T-2nd, 10), and extra-base hits (T-4th, 6).

HOUSE CALL: 3B BRADY HOUSE turned in his team-leading fifth multi-hit game of the season Friday night with two more hits, including an RBI double to cap off a 2-for-6 line while adding a run scored...the Georgia native has now collected a hit in eight of 11 games this season, and his five extra-base hits trails only DREW MILLAS (6) for most on the team.

WHO SAID CATCHERS CAN'T HIT: C ANDREW KNIZNER tallied his first multi-hit game of the season Friday night, and first of his career in the International League after playing 110 games in the Pacific Coast League from 2018-19 & 2024...through 11 games, the starting catcher in the Red Wings lineup carries a .371 batting average (13-for-35) with a Triple-A-best .500 on-base percentage.

HIT PARADE: The Red Wings offense collected a season-high 14 hits on Friday, their second-most in an April road game since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021 (15 on 4/23/24 at STP)...this is also the eighth time in the Nats era that Rochester has put up at least 14 hits in a loss, and first time since 5/9/2024, also at Scranton/WB...

Their six extra-base hits are also a season-high, and most in a loss since 8/7/2024 (G2) at BUF.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2025

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 13 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.