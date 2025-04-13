Buffalo Defeats Durham 5-3

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - Rainer Nunez singled home the tie-breaking run in the Buffalo sixth to lift the Bisons past the Durham Bulls on Sunday afternoon 5-3 at Sahlen Field.

The Bulls (9-6) took a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-run homer by Tanner Murray, but were held hitless from the fourth inning into the ninth.

In the interim, Buffalo (4-8) chipped away at Joe Rock (L, 0-1) and the Durham pen. Rock tossed one-run ball over the first five innings, with a Christian Bethancourt homer in the third as his only blemish until the sixth.

Rock started the sixth inning, permitting a double to Michael Stefanic before a pop out and ground out, but Joey Loperfido doubled in the tying run before Rock was relieved. Joey Krehbiel then gave up Nunez's tie-breaking single to center.

Buffalo added a run in the seventh against Evan Reifert and a pinch-homer by Will Robertson in the eighth off of Jonny Cuevas.

The Bulls brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth, but couldn't complete the rally. Carson Williams and Tristan Peters singled to begin the inning, followed by a double play grounder from Tres Barrera, scoring Williams to make it 5-3. Jamie Westbrook singled, but Dru Baker struck out to close out the defeat.

Split: The Bulls split their only series this season against Buffalo 3-3.

Boyle Recalled: The Tampa Bay Rays recalled RHP Joe Boyle to make a start against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Boyle retired the first 13 Braves, ultimately tossing five-plus innings of no-hit ball, allowing two walks and two unearned runs, and fanned seven.

Pop Murray: Tanner Murray clubbed his third homer of the season in the third inning. Murray leads the International League with 20 hits through 15 games, including 10 extra base hits: seven doubles and three HRs.

Return Home: Durham opens a six-game homestand Tuesday morning at 11:05 AM ET against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

