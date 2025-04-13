Flexen and Wicks Shut out Mud Hens in 2-0 Win

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs shut out the Toledo Mud Hens 2-0 as stellar performances from Flexen and Wicks took down the Mud Hen batters and claimed the series win four games to two.

After two quiet innings in the first and second, Iowa got on the board first in the top of the third inning as Chase Strumpf hit his first double of the season into right field. With one out in the frame, Ben Cowles ripped his third double of the season and scored Strumpf for a 1-0 lead,

Right-hander Chris Flexen made his third start of the season and twice in this series as he had a stellar outing on the day before Jordan Wicks came in for the next three innings and earned his first career save.

Flexen earned his first quality start of the year going 6.0 innings, allowing three hits on no runs and struck out four in the process. He also retired the first 11 batters that he faced to cap off the stellar outing.

In the top of the ninth inning, the I-Cubs added an insurance run off a Christian Franklin double, his fifth double of the season, and scored Strumpf for the 2-0 lead.

Both Flexen and Wicks combined to strike out nine batters in today's win as Flexen earned his second win of the season. Wicks his first save of the season as well.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs are set to host the St. Paul Saints for a six-game set from April 15-20. First game of the series begins on Tuesday, April 15 at 6:38 p.m. CT.

