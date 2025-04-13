Castro Drives in Four as Omaha Beats St. Paul 7-5

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers worked back into the win column Saturday afternoon, beating the St. Paul Saints 7-5, thanks in large part to a 4-RBI game from shortstop Harold Castro.

The Saints were the first team onto the board yet again, scoring two runs in the first and one in the second off Omaha starter Luinder Avila. The Storm Chasers were quick to jump ahead, though, scoring four runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead.

Castro started the scoring with an RBI single in the third, then Brian O'Keefe plated a run with a groundout and Joey Wiemer singled in two for the two-run advantage. Castro added another run in the fourth, with a second RBI single to plate Nick Pratto for a 5-3 lead.

Avila was knocked out of the game in the bottom of the fourth, allowing a leadoff walk before getting the first out of the frame. Austin Cox was the first arm out of the bullpen and promptly allowed a game-tying two-run homer to former Omaha infielder Ryan Fitzgerald, but the bullpen locked down the remainder of the game.

After Fitzgerald's homer, Omaha held the Saints to three baserunners - catcher interference in the sixth, a single in the eighth and a walk in the ninth - with five pitchers combining to retire 17 of the final 20 St. Paul hitters in the game.

Cox retired his last five after the homer and pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning, then Anthony Simonelli struck out three in the sixth. Andrew Hoffmann worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning, then Jonathan Bowlan retired all three batters he faced in the eighth inning and worked into the ninth.

With the game tied 5-5 into the sixth inning, John Rave tripled with two outs - his second of three hits in the game - then Castro plated the pair on a two-run homer, his second long ball of the year, to cap a three-hit, 4-RBI game.

After Bowlan allowed a two-out walk in the ninth, left-hander Evan Sisk entered the game and recorded a strikeout to secure his first save of the season.

Omaha will play for the series split Sunday afternoon, with lefty Noah Cameron taking the mound for the Storm Chasers with a 2:07 p.m. CT first pitch at CHS Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.