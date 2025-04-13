Bisons Close out Homestand with Comeback, 5-3, Win over Bulls

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Joey Loperfido and Michael Stefanic each had three hits and Christian Bethancourt added his first Herd home run as the Bisons rallied pas the Durham Bulls, 5-3, on a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Rainer Nunez came through with the go-ahead, two-out RBI-single in the seventh inning to give Buffalo a series split against the Bulls.

The Bisons bats came alive late as the club used a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit and put the team on the path to victory. Stefanic led off the frame with an alert double, taking the extra base when his shallow fly ball to left tipped off the glove of a diving Dru Baker. Loperfido then rescued the rally with a two-out knock, doubling to the left-centerfield gap to tie the game.

Nunez followed with another clutch two-out hit, lining a sharp single past the lunging glove of shortstop Carson Williams and into left field. Running all the way with two outs, Loperfido trotted home easily to give Buffalo their first lead of the day.

Buffalo added insurance in both the seventh and eighth innings. Addison Barger plated his seventh run of the season with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield in the seventh. Will Robertson, who led the Bisons in home runs last year with 19, hit is first of the season in the eighth inning when he came on as a pinch hitter and demolished a 426-foot homer into the bullpens in right-center.

Durham did score a run in ninth inning, but their rally ended abruptly when Braydon Fisher induced Bulls' home run leader Tres Barrera to hit into a doubleplay.

Buffalo got on the board first in the third inning after falling down 2-0. Bethancourt launched a no-doubt home run to left for his first blast as a Bison.

The Bisons got excellent pitching across the board on Sunday in earning the series split. Trenton Wallace started for Buffalo and racked up six strikeouts in just three innings of work. He did allow the two-run home run to the red-hot hitting Tanner Murray in the third inning but was otherwise solid.

Andrew Bash earned the win by retiring all nine batters he faced. The Bisons 2024 Most Valuable Pitcher struck out three to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Hayden Juenger and Dillon Tate each threw an inning of shutout relief and Fisher earned his second save of the season.

The Bisons will enjoy Monday's off day before traveling on Tuesday to Syracuse for a six-game series against the Mets. Buffalo returns to Sahlen Field on Tuesday, April 22 to face another Thruway Series rival, the Rochester Red Wings. That series will be seven games in length as the team's have a single-admission doubleheader scheduled for the Win-It Wednesday game on April 23 (Game 1: 4:35 p.m.).

