Syracuse Splits Sunday Afternoon Doubleheader against Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA - After shaking off a game one 2-0 loss, the Syracuse Mets turned around to beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 7-0, in game two of the Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Coca-Cola Park. Syracuse starting pitcher Brandon Waddell was magnificent in game two of the doubleheader, delivering five shutout innings.

The first game of the doubleheader between Syracuse (5-9) and Lehigh Valley (11-4) was uneventful for the Mets. Syracuse went scoreless, while the IronPigs scored their first run in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single from Buddy Kennedy to make it 1-0. The IronPigs second run came in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Kennedy that put the IronPigs ahead, 2-0.

Although the bats couldn't get going, the Syracuse pitching staff was very solid. José Ureña made his Mets debut, pitching three and one-third innings, allowing just one run. After Ureña, Austin Warren got five outs, giving up one run. To end it, Rico Garcia threw one scoreless inning.

In game two, Syracuse jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back. In the top of the first inning, José Azocar was hit by a pitch, Joey Meneses singled, and Luke Ritter drove in Azocar with an RBI double to jump ahead, 1-0. Soon after, Donovan Walton brought Meneses in to score on a groundout that put the Mets up, 2-0.

Syracuse added to its lead in the second, when Jakson Reetz walked, Diego Castillo doubled, and Azocar hit a grounder to first that was bobbled by Kennedy, allowing Reetz to score and make it 3-0.

In the fifth, the Mets added insurance with a Meneses RBI single that scored Azocar to take a 4-0 lead. The seventh inning is when the flood gates opened for the Syracuse offense. The Mets opened up with four base-hits in a row. It started with singles from Luis De Los Santos and Azocar and continued with an RBI double from Jon Singleton and an RBI single from Meneses that extended the lead to 6-0. A wild pitch brought home Syracuse's seventh run for the final score of 7-0.

The first four hitters in the Syracuse order - Azocar, Singleton, Meneses, and Ritter, combined to go 8-for-15 at the plate five runs and four runs batted in.

On the mound, Waddell was spectacular. The left-hander threw five one-hit, scoreless innings with four strikeouts. After Waddell, Anthony Gose and Tyler Zuber completed the shutout with two more scoreless innings.

After an off day on Monday, Syracuse and Buffalo open a six-game series on Tuesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is set to start for the Mets in game one with first pitch expected at 1:05 p.m.

