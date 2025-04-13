Stripers Score Early, Often in 12-8 Finale Win at Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A three-run home run by Alex Verdugo and RBIs from five other hitters powered the Gwinnett Stripers (7-7) to a 12-8 victory over the Norfolk Tides (6-9) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Gwinnett took four out of the six games to win its second consecutive series.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers drew three walks from Cameron Weston (L, 0-1) to open the first inning and turned it into a 3-0 lead on RBIs from Luke Waddell, Matthew Batten, and Jose Devers. In the second, Gwinnett's lead extended to 6-1 as Verdugo connected on a three-run home run (2) off the video board in right-center. Norfolk got to as close as 6-5 with a three-run fourth off Hurston Waldrep, but RBI singles by Devers in the fifth and seventh and an RBI single by Eddys Leonard in the seventh made it 9-5. Charles Leblanc keyed a three-run eighth with a two-run single to build the lead to 12-6. The Tides got a pair of solo homers from Coby Mayo (3) and Jud Fabian (5) in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Jackson Stephens (W, 1-0) replaced Waldrep in the fourth and stranded two in scoring position to earn the win. Verdugo (1-for-2, homer, 3 RBIs), Devers (2-for-4, 3 RBIs), and Leblanc (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in eight of the 12 runs. Waddell (3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI, steal) and Cody Milligan (3-for-5, triple, 2 runs, 2 steals) each had three hits.

Noteworthy: Sunday marked Gwinnett's first game scoring in double figures this season. Leblanc extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a walk and two singles. Waddell has hit safely in 10 of 13 games this season, batting a team-best .340. Eddy Alvarez drew his International League-leading 15th walk in the first.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

