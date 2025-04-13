Mayo, Fabian Homer Late in Homestand Finale Loss

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (6-9) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (7-7), 12-8, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk drops their homestand, 2-4, vs. Gwinnett this previous week, going 0-2-1 in series this season.

Six of the 12 runs scored by Gwinnett came in the second inning, capped by a three-run homer in the second inning by Alex Verdugo. Norfolk stayed right on their tail, getting a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Vimael Machín. The came within one run after scoring again in the third after a RBI single by Emmanuel Rivera, and three runs in the fourth to make it 6-5. Machín had a two-run single that inning, finishing with three RBI.

Gwinnett's offense would not let up, however. They extended their lead with one run in the fifth, two runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth. One more run would be scored in the seventh by Norfolk on Rivera's second RBI single of the day. Coby Mayo would blast his third home run of the season, then Jud Fabian hit his fifth homer of the year in the ninth inning, but that would be all as the Tides would lose, 12-8.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Omaha for a six-game road trip. The Tides have not played against the Storm Chasers since 1993. First pitch of the series opener is on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

