Two Saints Errors Lead to Costly Runs in 5-3 Loss to Storm Chasers

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints entered play on Sunday afternoon with the International League's best defense, a .989 fielding percentage with just four errors in 11 games. They hadn't committed an error in their last six games, but against the Omaha Storm Chasers in the finale of the six-game series, two errors proved costly in a 5-3 loss at CHS Field in front of 3,918.

An error allowed an unearned run to score in the second for the Storm Chasers. Cam Devanney lined a two-out single to center and the ball was misplayed by Emmanuel Rodriguez allowing Devanney to take second. John Rave followed with a line drive up the middle under the glove of pitcher Darren McCaughan into center that scored Devanney giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez would make up for the error in the third. With two outs and nobody on Luke Keaschall walked and Jeferson Morales singled him to second. Rodriguez then drilled a two-run double off the wall in right-center giving the Saints lead 2-1 lead.

The game stayed that way until the eighth when another error proved costly for the Saints. Huascar Ynoa walked the first two hitters of the inning. Brian O'Keefe then dropped down a bunt towards the mound. Ynoa fielded it and threw to third, but threw it away allowing two runs to score giving the Storm Chasers a 3-2 lead. Nick Pratto made it 4-2 with an RBI double to right-center and he came around to score on a single from Devanney increasing the lead to 5-2.

In the ninth the Saints made it interesting as they sent the tying run to the plate. With one out Mike Ford doubled down the third base line on a 100.6 mile per hour fastball. With two outs Armando Alvarez doubled into the left field corner scoring Ford getting the Saints to within two. Carson McCusker represented the tying run facing Junior Fernandez. The two had faced off twice during the series with McCusker homering on Wednesday and striking out on Friday. They battled for nine pitches before McCusker struck out on a 3-2 changeup to end the game.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park at 6:38 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 1.80) and the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

