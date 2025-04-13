Owen White Deals, Knights Unable to Hold On

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Charlotte Knights looked poised to end their five-game skid and salvage a victory against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon. Instead, the Knights suffered another close defeat, this time courtesy of a walk off. Charlotte could not hold a two-run lead in the final frame, fell by a final score of 4-3, and suffered a series sweep in the process.

The Knights led throughout thanks to a pair of early runs. Dominic Fletcher hit an infield single, coupled with a throwing error, that scored the first run of the contest. Edgar Quero delivered an RBI single not long after and the Knights claimed a 2-0 advantage in the third inning.

Starting pitcher Owen White turned in his third excellent outing of the season. Sunday's output was arguably his best. The right-hander spun five scoreless innings and induced a pair of inning-ending double plays.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Knights exchanged solo Home Runs down the stretch with Charlotte's coming off the bat of Colson Montgomery. The Knight's shortstop finished 2-for-4.

Jacksonville came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning behind 3-1 and the hottest team in the International League quickly erased the deficit. The first four hitters in the frame all reached base safely. After an RBI groundout tied the game, the next batter singled home the winning run.

The Knights bullpen did a nice job following White. Jared Shuster, James Karinchack, Dan Altavilla, and Eric Adler all saw action behind the starter. Charlotte issued a season-high nine walks in the game; however, they did an excellent job of working out of trouble most of the afternoon.

All six losses suffered by the Knights this week were by three runs or less. Half of the games were decided by one run.

