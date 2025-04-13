Owen White Deals, Knights Unable to Hold On
April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Charlotte Knights looked poised to end their five-game skid and salvage a victory against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon. Instead, the Knights suffered another close defeat, this time courtesy of a walk off. Charlotte could not hold a two-run lead in the final frame, fell by a final score of 4-3, and suffered a series sweep in the process.
The Knights led throughout thanks to a pair of early runs. Dominic Fletcher hit an infield single, coupled with a throwing error, that scored the first run of the contest. Edgar Quero delivered an RBI single not long after and the Knights claimed a 2-0 advantage in the third inning.
Starting pitcher Owen White turned in his third excellent outing of the season. Sunday's output was arguably his best. The right-hander spun five scoreless innings and induced a pair of inning-ending double plays.
The Jumbo Shrimp and Knights exchanged solo Home Runs down the stretch with Charlotte's coming off the bat of Colson Montgomery. The Knight's shortstop finished 2-for-4.
Jacksonville came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning behind 3-1 and the hottest team in the International League quickly erased the deficit. The first four hitters in the frame all reached base safely. After an RBI groundout tied the game, the next batter singled home the winning run.
The Knights bullpen did a nice job following White. Jared Shuster, James Karinchack, Dan Altavilla, and Eric Adler all saw action behind the starter. Charlotte issued a season-high nine walks in the game; however, they did an excellent job of working out of trouble most of the afternoon.
All six losses suffered by the Knights this week were by three runs or less. Half of the games were decided by one run.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 13, 2025
- Owen White Deals, Knights Unable to Hold On - Charlotte Knights
- Acosta Walk-Off Completes Sweep of Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Saints Errors Lead to Costly Runs in 5-3 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Fall in Series Finale to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Drops Two in Sunday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Sweeps Doubleheader with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Salvages Sunday Afternoon Finale at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Hens Fall 2-0 in Series Finale with Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- 'Pigs Split Doubleheader against Mets with Dueling Shutouts - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Splits Sunday Afternoon Doubleheader against Lehigh Valley - Syracuse Mets
- Flexen and Wicks Shut out Mud Hens in 2-0 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Swept in Doubleheader at Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Rally Late in Series Finale for Extra-Innings Win over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Score Early, Often in 12-8 Finale Win at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Woo Sox Win Seesaw Series Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Mayo, Fabian Homer Late in Homestand Finale Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Buffalo Defeats Durham 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Close out Homestand with Comeback, 5-3, Win over Bulls - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Falter in Extras, Fall 6-5 in Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- April 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 13 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.