April 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (7-5) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (4-10)

April 13 - 1:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Chris Flexen (1-0, 0.87) vs. LHP Lael Lockhart (0-1, 9.90)

TODAY'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the finale of a six-game series today at Field Third Field before heading back to Des Moines...right-hander Chris Flexen will start for Iowa vs. Toledo's left-hander Lael Lockhart.

DOUBLE DIP : The Iowa Cubs swept the Toledo Mud Hens in a doubleheader yesterday by scores of 3-1 and 4-2...the second game went into extra innings and gave Iowa their first extra-innings win this season.

NASTY NOLAND : I-Cubs starter Connor Noland earned his second win in game one last night and his second quality start...Noland has worked 16.0 innings this season and has allowed just three runs on eight hits...he ranks among International League leaders in innings (T-2nd), WHIP (5th, 0.81), opponents' average (T-5th, .143) and ERA (8th, 1.69)...in Connor's last four starts dating back to Sept. 12, 2024, he has posted a 3.12 ERA (9 ER in 26.0 IP).

DUCKS ON THE POND : Iowa left a season-high 16 on base Friday night...marks the most left on base for Iowa since July 18, 2012 vs. New Orleans (16) and two off the franchise record in a nine inning game which was set on Aug. 20, 2010 at Sacramento.

IT'S BEEN SUCH A LONG TIME : The I-Cubs played a three hour, 16 minute game Friday night...it marked their longest game since they played three hours and 27 minutes on Sept. 10, 2024 vs. Louisville in which Iowa lost 11-10.

ONE-NIL : Iowa's 1-0 loss Thursday night at Toledo marked their first 1-0 game since they defeated Indianapolis on June 20, 2024...it was the fifth time an Iowa Cubs game has finished 1-0 since 2023.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST : Wednesday night's game between Iowa and Toledo was postponed due to weather conditions...it marked the fifth game that has been altered by the weather, including three games last week in Indianapolis and on March 30 in Des Moines vs. Omaha.

START ME UP : Iowa's starting pitchers have posted a 3.28 ERA (18 ER in 49.1 IP) which is good for sixth-best in the International League this season...the staff has also struck out 44 and allowed just 42 hits.

VS. TOLEDO : Iowa and Toledo are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play at Fifth Third Field from May 6-11 and will play at Principal Park from Sept. 16-21.

HOMER HEAVEN : Iowa hit four home runs Tuesday night thanks to Carlos Pérez, Christian Franklin, Jonathon Long and Greg Allen ...Iowa is one of three teams in the International League to homer four times in a game this season with Durham (6, 4/4 vs. SUG) and Memphis (4, 3/30 at LOU)...Iowa hit at least four home runs six times last season, with the last coming on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs offense also tallied 14 hits, their most since earning 18 hits on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville.

CLASS OF THEIR OWN : On April 8, MiLB.com named the Iowa Cubs the most stacked minor league team...Iowa's roster features five top 100 prospects and 10 that are in the Cubs' Top 30 list.

BLANKED : Iowa suffered their first shutout loss Thursday night at Toledo...it marked the first time Iowa has been shutout since an 11-0 loss on July 31, 2024 vs. St. Paul.

HOW GRAND : Carlos Pérez hit the first grand slam of the season Tuesday night...it marked the first grand slam by Iowa since Owen Caissie on Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

ROSTER RUNDOWN : In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on March 28...eighteen players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB. com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.