Memphis Salvages Sunday Afternoon Finale at Nashville

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed the finale of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park in Nashville.

Memphis took the lead on shortstop Jose Fermin's first home run of the season in the third inning. Two innings later, catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked an RBI single. Crooks finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a triple. Third baseman Cesar Prieto added an RBI triple in the seventh inning.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out six in 4.0 innings pitched. Reliever Andre Granillo (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 perfect innings. The right-handed pitcher lowered his ERA to 1.42 with the effort.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

