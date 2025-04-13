Memphis Salvages Sunday Afternoon Finale at Nashville
April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed the finale of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
Memphis took the lead on shortstop Jose Fermin's first home run of the season in the third inning. Two innings later, catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked an RBI single. Crooks finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a triple. Third baseman Cesar Prieto added an RBI triple in the seventh inning.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out six in 4.0 innings pitched. Reliever Andre Granillo (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 perfect innings. The right-handed pitcher lowered his ERA to 1.42 with the effort.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 13, 2025
- Owen White Deals, Knights Unable to Hold On - Charlotte Knights
- Acosta Walk-Off Completes Sweep of Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Saints Errors Lead to Costly Runs in 5-3 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Fall in Series Finale to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Drops Two in Sunday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Sweeps Doubleheader with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Salvages Sunday Afternoon Finale at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Hens Fall 2-0 in Series Finale with Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- 'Pigs Split Doubleheader against Mets with Dueling Shutouts - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Splits Sunday Afternoon Doubleheader against Lehigh Valley - Syracuse Mets
- Flexen and Wicks Shut out Mud Hens in 2-0 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Swept in Doubleheader at Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Rally Late in Series Finale for Extra-Innings Win over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Score Early, Often in 12-8 Finale Win at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Woo Sox Win Seesaw Series Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Mayo, Fabian Homer Late in Homestand Finale Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Buffalo Defeats Durham 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Close out Homestand with Comeback, 5-3, Win over Bulls - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Falter in Extras, Fall 6-5 in Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- April 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 13 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Salvages Sunday Afternoon Finale at Nashville
- Redbirds' Offensive Struggles Continue in Loss at Sounds
- Vilade Double Supplies Redbirds' Offense in Loss at Sounds
- Redbirds Catcher Crooks Crushes Six RBIs in Win at Sounds
- Redbirds Announce Easter Sunday Festivities Slated for April 20