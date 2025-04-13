SWB Sweeps Doubleheader with Rochester

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at PNC Field, walking off the Red Wings 3-2 in game one and shutting them out 8-0 in game two.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the bottom of the second off Rochester starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara. With two outs, Andrew Velazquez roped a double to left, scoring Ismael Munguia for a 1-0 advantage.

Rochester countered in the third against RailRiders starter Zach Messinger. Drew Millas hit an RBI double to plate Darren Baker from first, tying the game at one.

The Red Wings pushed a run across to take the lead in the fourth. After Messinger was lifted, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Yerry De Los Santos allowed an RBI single to Jackson Cluff, giving Rochester a 2-1 edge.

The RailRiders evened the game at two in the bottom of the sixth when Jose Rojas took the first pitch offered and scorched it 106 mph over the right field wall off Rochester reliever Joan Adon.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre walked off the Red Wings for the third consecutive game. After T.J. Rumfield worked a free pass, Yankees #21 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled on a fly ball lost in the sun by Rochester's Robert Hassell III. Rumfield hustled from first, stepping over the tag to win the game 3-2.

Messinger pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. Geoff Hartlieb (1-0) earned the victory. Ogasawara worked 5.0 innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out four. Adon (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits over 1.2 innings.

In game two, the RailRiders took an early one-run lead in the bottom of the first. Munguia legged out a double and advanced to third on a Jesús Rodríguez sacrifice fly. Vivas drove Munguia in with a single to right for a 1-0 advantage.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the home half of the third. Munguia beat out an infield single to begin the inning, a pitch hit Rodríguez, and Vivas slashed a single to right to load the bases. After Rumfield walked to score Munguia, Jose Rojas plated Rodríguez for a 3-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning. Duke Ellis singled, and Munguia and Rodriguez walked to load the bases for the second consecutive frame. Vivas roped a double to center, scoring two for a 5-0 lead, and Rumfield followed with a double of his own, giving the RailRiders a seven-run advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the bottom of the fifth. Making his Triple-A debut, Rodríguez recorded his first base hit, an RBI single to center, scoring Munguia for an 8-0 lead to cap the scoring.

RailRiders starting pitcher Sean Boyle (1-2) earned the win, pitching five shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Wilking Rodriguez and Brent Headrick pitched scoreless innings to secure the shutout. Hyun-il Choi (0-2) gave up three runs on five hits over two innings.

The RailRiders travel to Durham to take on the Bulls on Tuesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 22, for a home series against Charlotte. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

9-5

