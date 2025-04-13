Sounds Fall in Series Finale to Redbirds

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville dropped the series finale against the Memphis Redbirds 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. For the first time in the series, Memphis scored first and led throughout despite the Sounds drawing within one before Memphis scored the final three runs on their way to the win.

Right-hander Tobias Myers made his second start of his rehab assignment after facing the Redbirds to begin the series on Tuesday night. Myers worked five innings, up from his 3.1 IP on Tuesday and threw 15 more pitches as he continues to ramp up towards a return to Milwaukee. He allowed three earned over his five innings of work, including a two-run home run in the third inning that ended up being the deciding runs in the game.

Nashville's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth. Caleb Durbin and Ernesto Martinez Jr. each singled with one out in the inning and provided two of the three Nashville hits on the afternoon. With Durbin moving to third on the single from Martinez Jr., he was able to score on the sacrifice fly by Anthony Seigler to cut the deficit to one run.

Memphis responded in the top of the fifth. A two-out RBI single pushed the lead back to two and the Redbirds added two more runs in the seventh to get it to the 5-1 final score.

Daz Cameron tallied the third Nashville hit of the game with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Craig Yoho pitched the ninth inning for the Sounds and worked another scoreless appearance. The Brewers no. 19-rated prospect has yet to allow an earned run through his first six appearances this season, and 14 straight Triple-A games dating back to the end of the 2024 season. Yoho struck out one and allowed a hit in his only inning.

The Sounds will now head east to face the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, White Sox) with the start of a six-game series on Tuesday, April 15th. Following the road trip, Nashville will return home to First Horizon Park when the Durham Bulls come to town on April 22nd.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PAR 5: Ernesto Martinez Jr. extended his hit streak to five games after going 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in the series finale against the Redbirds. He's got the longest active hitting streak on the team and ended the series hitting .529 (9-for-17) with two home runs, eight RBI, four walks, four runs scored, and three strikeouts playing in five of the six games. Sunday was the only game he played in this series in which he did not record a multi-hit performance.

FORE: The Sounds earned their first series win of the season, taking 4-of-6 against Memphis in the first of three series played against one another this season. Nashville owns a 235-198 record all-time against Memphis, including a 120-97 record all-time at home.

BOGEY FINISH: Sunday's loss dropped the Sounds to 1-2 in series finales through their first three attempts on the year. The Sounds dropped the Sunday finale on opening weekend against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to make the team 0-2 in series finales at home after Sunday's outcome. Nashville's only finale win came last Saturday in Gwinnett when the Sunday game was postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's loss also dropped Nashville to 0-4 in day games played this season.

