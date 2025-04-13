Four-Run Eighth Pushes Omaha to Series Split in St. Paul

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers forced a series split with the St. Paul Saints, scoring four runs in the eighth inning en route to a 5-3 win Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

Omaha was first onto the board in the series finale, with John Rave singling Cam Devanney in for a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. St. Paul countered with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead over starter Noah Cameron and the Storm Chasers.

The two runs in the third were the only Cameron allowed in his third start of the season, striking out 7 over 5.1 innings in a no-decision effort.

Right-hander Cruz Noriega stranded an inherited runner from Cameron and got the final two outs of the sixth, then Eric Cerantola and Andrew Hoffmann each worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Down to the final six outs of the series, Omaha surged ahead in the eighth inning, to take the lead for good. Walks to Luke Maile and Joey Wiemer opened the inning, then both scored as Brian O'Keefe laid down a sacrifice bunt but an errant throw to third base plated the two runs and put O'Keefe on second base.

Nick Pratto doubled O'Keefe in and Devanney singled Pratto across, adding runs of insurance for a 5-2 score through eight.

St. Paul brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run on an RBI double, but Junior Fernandez closed the game out with a strikeout to earn his first save of the season and secure the 5-3 win.

The Storm Chasers return home and begin a six-game series with the Norfolk Tides, beginning Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.

