Acosta Walk-Off Completes Sweep of Charlotte
April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A three-run ninth and walk-off single from Maximo Acosta secured a 4-3 win, series sweep, and eighth straight win for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp against the Charlotte Knights on Sunday in front of 5,761 fans from VyStar Ballpark.
Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, Jakob Marsee walked, and Ronny Simon singled to begin the frame for Jacksonville (12-3). With runners at first and second, Albert Almora Jr. ripped an RBI single, making it 3-2 in the ninth. Jack Winkler followed with a single, which loaded the bases. With bases full of Shrimp, Jacob Berry drove in Simon on an RBI groundout, tying the game. With runners at second and third, Maximo Acosta laced a walk-off single, securing a sweep of Charlotte (6-9) and Jacksonville's eighth consecutive win.
Charlotte struck first in the series finale. In the top of the third, Zach DeLoach worked a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a passed ball. With a runner in scoring position, a Dom Fletcher single coupled with an error scored DeLoach to give the Knights an early lead. Two batters later, Edgar Quero laced a single, plating Fletcher, and extending the Charlotte lead to 2-0 against Jacksonville.
Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Winkler (1) crushed a solo home run, cutting the Jacksonville deficit to one.
The Knights responded in the top of the eighth. Colson Montgomery (2) demolished a solo home run, extending Charlotte's lead to 3-1.
Following an off-day on Monday, Jacksonville will travel to Memphis for a six-game series against the Redbirds beginning on Tuesday, April 15 at 7:45 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park. RHP Janson Junk (2-1, 1.80 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
