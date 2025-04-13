'Pigs Split Doubleheader against Mets with Dueling Shutouts

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-4) split a doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets (5-9) as both teams pitched shutouts, the 'Pigs taking the front end 2-0 before the Mets responded with a 7-0 win on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Although the 'Pigs split the doubleheader, they did manage to win the series, taking four of six off Syracuse for the week.

Game One Thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Nabil Crismatt, the 'Pigs only needed two runs to snare a 2-0 win.

Buddy Kennedy drove in both runs for the 'Pigs. He scored Erick Brito with a base hit in the third and then brought in Otto Kemp with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Crismatt (2-0) worked the first 5.1 innings in no-hit fashion. He ultimately allowed just that one hit in the game both singles, as well as two walks over his six dominant innings, striking out a career high nine.

Brett De Geus (S, 1) earned the save for the 'Pigs, firing a scoreless ninth, working around a single and a walk, striking out one.

Jose Ureña (0-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing one run in 3.1 innings on three hits and two walks, striking out two.

Game Two The 'Pigs had the script flipped on them as they were shutout in game two, 7-0.

Going wire-to-wire, the Mets scored twice in the first to kick things off. Luke Ritter opened the scoring with an RBI double and Donovan Walton followed with a run-scoring groundout to make it 2-0.

An error allowed the Mets to tack on another run in the third before Joey Meneses singled home one more in the fifth, making it 4-0.

The 'Pigs loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, bringing Josh Breaux to the plate representing the tying run. However, Breaux lined out to rightfield to end the threat.

The Mets added three insurance runs in the seventh on a Jon Singleton RBI double, another Meneses RBI single, and a wild pitch that scored Singleton, making it 7-0.

Brandon Waddell (1-0) pitched five scoreless to earn the win for the Mets. He allowed just one hits and two walks, striking out four.

Kyle Tyler (1-10) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings on seven hits and a walk.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs open a six-game series on Tuesday, April 15th against the Gwinnett Stripers at CoolRay Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

