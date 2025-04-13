SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 13, 2025

April 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (3-8) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-5)

April 13, 2025 | Games 13 & 14 | Home Games 4 & 5 | PNC Field | First Pitch 12:05 P.M.

Game One: LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 6.30) vs. RH Zach Messinger (0-0, 4.50)

Game Two: RH Hyun-il Choi (0-1, 6.75) vs. RH Sean Boyle (0-2, 8.10)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (April 11, 2025) - Saturday's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester was postponed due to inclement weather. On Friday, the RailRiders walked-off the Red Wings 8-7. Down 7-6 in the bottom of the eleventh, pinch hitter Ronaldo Hernández launched a two-run homer to left-center to send the RailRiders to their second consecutive walk-off victory against the Red Wings.

Each team plated a run in the first. The RailRiders broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth. After Rumfield doubled to open the inning and Cooper Hummel walked to put two aboard, Alex Jackson roped a single to right for a 2-1 lead. Hummel would score on an infield ground out from Jose Rojas, putting SWB up two. Andrew Pinckney pulled Rochester within one in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to left center off reliever Leonardo Pestana. The Red Wings tied the game in the seventh when Drew Millas scored off a Juan Yepez double.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jackson put the RailRiders ahead with a two-run blast. After Dominic Smith worked a walk, Jackson smashed a 418-foot bomb to left field for a 5-3 lead. SWB added a run in the eighth, but the Red Wings scored three in the top of the ninth to knot the game at six.

Neither team capitalized in the tenth. After the Red Wings took the lead in the top of the eleventh on a bases loaded walk when Hummel was called upon to pitch, Hernández smashed a 387-foot walk-off homer into left-center off Patrick Weigel to secure the win. Hummel earned the win and Weigel took the loss.

DOUBLING UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play a doubleheader on today to make up Thursday's postponed game. Saturday's rainout will b made up when Rochester returns to PNC Field in May. That RailRiders and Red WIngs will play a single game on May 6 followed by a twinbill on May 7. Gates will open at 4:30 May 7 with two seven-inning games on the docket. Game one will begin at 5:05 P.M. Game two starts approximately 40 minutes after the final out of game one.

HOME DEBUTS- Zach Messinger and Sean Boyle make their first 2025 home starts this afternoon. Messinger makes his PNC Field debut while Boyle makes his 12th appearance. Over parts of three seasons pitching at PNC Field, Boyle has gone 4-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 11 games. He has struck out 48 and walked just six over 48.1 innings pitched here.

SHELVED- Alex Jackson was placed in the 7-Day Injured List on Saturday. The catcher is hitting .250 over eight games this season. He hit two home runs and drove in six during the current series against Rochester.

SIGNED & DELIVERED- Allan Winans was selected from the RailRiders on Saturday when New York placed Marcus Stroman on the Injured List. Winans had appeared in one game since being activated from the Injured List last Sunday, working 2.2 innings in the Syracuse series finale.

FOR THE WIN- Cooper Hummel earned the win on Friday as SWB was forced to use a position player to pitch in the top of the eleventh. After hitting a batter to load the bases and walking Franchy Cordero to give the Red Wings the lead, Hummel induced Robert Hassel, III to fly out to left field to end the inning. He, however, earned his first pitching win in five appearances when Ronaldo Hernández walked it off. Hummel has made five appearances on the mound in his career, including two last season with Sugar Land.

BACKEND BOOST- Colten Brewer, Yerry De Los Santos, and Wilking Rodriguez have combined for 12.2 innings of scoreless relief at the outset of the 2025 season.

EXTRA EFFORT- Friday marked the first extra inning game of the season as well as the longest game of the year, clocking in at three hours and 53 minutes. The RailRiders have gone 15-11 in extras under Manager Shelley Duncan.

SURGE PROTECTOR- Alex Jackson has homered in each of his last two games and driven in six during this series. The backstop was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati during the off-season. Jackson has also walked more than he has struck out over his first eight games played. His seventh inning home run Friday traveled 418 feet; the longest home run by any RailRiders player this season by 16 feet.

CHART TOPPERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the International League with 74 runs scored and has the third-highest run differential at +21. Only Durham (+27) and Lehigh Valley (+22) hold a higher differential a dozen games in. The RailRiders are second in OBP, fourth in slugging and third in OPS.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Durham on Monday, marking the second straight season the RailRiders have played at the DBAP. The Bulls have not visited PNC Field since 2019. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four-of-six at Durham last season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York rebounded with an 8-4 win over San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. Ben Rice hit his fourth home run while Cody Bellinger and Jasson Domínguez drove in two apiece... Somerset swept a doubleheader with Reading, winning 10-5 and 4-1... Hudson Valley split its doubleheader in Brooklyn, shutting out the Cyclones 2-0 in game one but dropping the back half 2-1... Tampa bested Tampa 2-1.

