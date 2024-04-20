Indianapolis' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Saints
April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Two costly two-out errors by Indianapolis turned an early lead into a deficit, and the St. Paul Saints ran away from the Indians with a 12-4 triumph on Saturday night at Victory Field. It was Indianapolis' first loss after compiling four consecutive wins during the homestand.
Indianapolis (10-10) led by a run heading into the fourth, but the floodgates opened for St. Paul on consecutive throwing errors by third baseman Malcom Nuñez and Matt Gorski that gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage. The Saints (8-11) tacked on two more runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and three in the eighth to build a 12-1 lead. Yoyner Fajardo blasted his third homer of the year to finish the Saints' scoring.
The Indians plated three runs in the bottom of the ninth - two coming on a Carter Bins line-drive double - but a double play erased any further threat.
Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-3) was charged with two unearned runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.
Caleb Boushley (W, 2-1) tossed 6.0 innings with a season-high eight punchouts. He combined with Josh Staumont and Ryan Jensen for 14 total strikeouts on the night.
The Indians and Saints will conclude the six-game series on Sunday at 1:35 PM. Indianapolis will send LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.21) to the hill against RHP Randy Dobnak (1-2, 5.51).
